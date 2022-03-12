HTSI editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

As the cover of this week’s How To Spend It suggests, we are using this spring’s menswear special to explore different expressions of masculinity. It’s a weird moment to be looking at it. As I write, the news is dominated by Vladimir Putin, a leader who has cultivated a public image as the quintessential hard man. As an emblem of traditional machismo, Putin channels the energy of Rambo, a red-blooded brand of masculinity that feels dated and yet which is clearly still able to convey power and the will to dominate.

In the same week, I have also been seeing the men’s shows present on the AW22 fashion schedule – a period that was until recently dedicated to womenswear but is now less binary. At a time in which “menswear” is open to so many interpretations, I can’t help thinking that the world would be brighter, friendlier and less scary if more men would adopt a gentler silhouette and soft florals.

Emmanuel Adjaye models the evolution of menswear © Tom Hibbert Portrait of Charles Coote, 1st Earl of Bellamont, in Robes of the Order of the Bath, c1773-74, by Joshua Reynolds © National Gallery of Ireland

That men’s clothing has long been used to convey power, wealth and influence is one of the themes of an upcoming show at the Victoria & Albert Museum, which – by exhibiting artefacts and paintings from its archives alongside contemporary garments – will examine the evolution of menswear and ideas of gender and sexuality. In our own take on the subject, using pictures by Marc Hibbert styled by Evens JP Mornay, we’ve picked out some of the more arresting contrasts. I’m particularly charmed by the image of our model, Emmanuel Adjaye, wearing Louis Vuitton, and how it conjures the same attitude as William Owen’s portrait of Captain Gilbert Heathcote, painted in 1801-05. A similar mood informs our cover story by Kuba Ryniewicz and stylist Julian Ganio, who have cast a diverse range of models to interpret the spring collections in everything from a pleated skirt at Vuitton to a Prada all-in-one.

Drake’s creative director Michael Hill at its flagship store on Savile Row © Rick Pushinsky

For a more conventional take we’ve visited Drake’s, which was founded as a tiemaker in east London in 1977 but has since adapted to become a tailoring success. Much of the brand’s growth has been boosted by shrewd collaborations under the creative direction of Michael Hill, who has negotiated the changes in workwear while retaining his commitment to “a great product, great craft, great people – for the long term”.

A Birkenstock sandal in production at its factory in Görlitz © Daniel Stier

Tradition meets transformation at Birkenstock too. The German sandal brand was founded nearly 250 years ago on the simple premise of an orthopaedic footbed, and last year private equity firm L Catterton, a company backed by Bernard Arnault, bought a majority stake in it for $4.87bn. It’s typical of a new trend in acquisitions where big corporate interests are snapping up heritage companies with singular technologies, whose core product can be spun into myriad versions. Birkenstock has joined Rimowa and Tiffany & Co as one of Arnault’s latest investments. It leaves me wondering which brand he’ll bet on next.

Lastly, Maria Fitzpatrick’s study of the butterfly motif in men’s fashion, timepieces and jewellery showcases lepidoptera as a metaphor for reinvention and renewal. Male butterflies, like many species, are typically more colourful than their female counterparts. Radical by nature, I hope they inspire you to look more fly.