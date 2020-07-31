Etro dress, £3,495 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F5e4054b4-5154-4177-9da3-0c462cbc6ea5.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nEtro dress, £3,495Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra 20 Motif necklace, £50,600 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F3339e422-9c3a-4fbd-ae25-e4bea5c0f2d7.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nVan Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra 20 Motif necklace, £50,600Miu Miu shirt jacket, £3,086, farfetch.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fd11cc527-a6dc-48e4-b440-b05b4f99ed4b.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMiu Miu shirt jacket, £3,086, farfetch.comIsabel Marant Moshy bag, £735 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F6fe78b76-e0ce-478d-8ed8-68a5940640dd.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nIsabel Marant Moshy bag, £735Elizabeth Gage ring, £14,400 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ffb07aea7-92cd-4197-8212-b06a9e46432d.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nElizabeth Gage ring, £14,400Dodo Bar Or bikini, €295, brownsfashion.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F79d011e9-5044-407c-876c-ee902d6c934e.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDodo Bar Or bikini, €295, brownsfashion.comBulgari Serpenti bracelet, £10,900 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F17f45259-69cc-4931-8d22-c2949a97ffa5.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBulgari Serpenti bracelet, £10,900Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sandals, £615, net-a-porter.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8ea5d0ef-41ac-40f6-b143-eb3b76c67a4d.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sandals, £615, net-a-porter.comGabriela Hearst belt, $650 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F4af92ab5-6a9c-44cf-a7e2-80edce05cc79.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGabriela Hearst belt, $650Dior medium Bobby bag, £2,500 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F9d8ff50c-10cb-402f-a79f-aa62c63cfb64.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDior medium Bobby bag, £2,500Gas Bijoux Buzios earrings, €138 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7e0bf64d-08f7-4582-8dd5-dc8097a4f3e6.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGas Bijoux Buzios earrings, €138Chanel sunglasses, £600 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F29791632-1de3-4f64-8e1d-bb4d0fb9d6e1.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nChanel sunglasses, £600Loewe Smiley T-shirt, £350 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa1d291f0-9083-4ede-b746-35fe90e51766.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLoewe Smiley T-shirt, £350Tod’s sandals, £589, farfetch.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F92392b68-fb1f-42cd-a087-a7e226391af7.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nTod’s sandals, £589, farfetch.comMoscot Shtarker sunglasses, £375, and Noodge Sun sunglasses, £285 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F252ac512-e745-4870-9b41-78d8f46cbaca.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMoscot Shtarker sunglasses, £375, and Noodge Sun sunglasses, £285La Double J Palazzo trousers, £435 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F993d91e6-18b7-4cce-a980-d7a54782e098.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLa Double J Palazzo trousers, £435Maison Michel Abby cap, £530 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F10d2b25c-6135-4ebe-a5f8-e92f823574cb.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nMaison Michel Abby cap, £530Louis Vuitton Escale glasses case, £340 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F5abaeeba-7b4a-42c4-9920-2de319a6b786.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLouis Vuitton Escale glasses case, £340