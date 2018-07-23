UK motor insurance companies on Monday outlined plans to split the costs of terror attacks where vehicles are used as weapons.

Vehicles have been used to kill and injure people in several recent attacks, including the Westminster, London Bridge and Finsbury Park incidents in London last year and similar deadly ones in Nice and Berlin in 2016.

Under the current system in the UK, the company that insures the vehicle used in an attack has to pay claims arising from the incident. These can include injury claims as well as compensation for bereaved families.

The sums involved can be huge: according to one French government estimate, the Nice attack will cost more than €300m.

UK insurers have now decided to share the costs of any future incidents, rather than leave a single company to cover them.

Claims will be paid by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, which already pays out claims for accidents involving uninsured vehicles as well as hit-and-run incidents where the culprit cannot be found.

All UK motor insurers are members of the MIB, which is funded by a levy based on each company’s market share. Each year the MIB takes in about £300m from the industry and pays out a similar amount for claims. It deals with just under 30,000 claims each year.

More than 75 per cent of MIB members voted for the plans, which will take effect from next January.

Dominic Clayden, chief executive of the MIB, said his organisation was used to dealing with serious incidents.

“There is a reputational benefit of centralising it,” he said. “If it happens, people know how it is going to be dealt with. These are very rare events and people want to make sure they are dealt with well.”

Mr Clayden said insurers’ other concern was the cost of terror attacks.

Some insurers have bought reinsurance to cover the costs of large incidents such as terror attacks. However, there are industry worries that, because of the recent attacks, reinsurance will become either too expensive or simply unavailable.

Mr Clayden said that he would look into the possibility of buying reinsurance for the MIB.

The MIB already has a buffer of about £100m to use when needed. “We are working on dealing with claims very quickly,” said Mr Clayden. “We are looking at the ability to make cash advances to people. Some people live in precarious circumstances.”