The economist hired by the chancellor to examine Britain’s minimum wages signalled on Thursday that his review was likely to support proposed big increases in the statutory rates.

Arindrajit Dube, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, told an audience at the Resolution Foundation think-tank in London that plans to raise the national living wage, which is paid to those aged over 25, would still keep it in line with minimum wages in some large US states, which had had few adverse effects.

His report will be published in September, leaving the chancellor in a position to take a decision on minimum wages in the 2020s in the autumn Budget.

Few Treasury officials predict Philip Hammond will still be chancellor at the time of the Budget since they expect him to lose his job in a reshuffle under a new prime minister. But at the same event Mr Hammond said he would support higher minimum wages.

“Bold, decisive action on the national living wage, sustainably delivered, will be an important demonstration of the power of [a properly regulated market economy] as a necessary step to rebuild confidence in politics of the centre ground,” he said.

With little time to undertake new research on the effects of minimum wages on employment, innovation, productivity and prices, Prof Dube indicated his report would be more of a review of the existing evidence. He said he thought the introduction of the National Living Wage in 2016, raising the hourly rate for over 25s from £6.70 in 2015 to £8.21 since April this year, had been “one of the most important success stories” internationally.

While saying there was a balance to be struck between ambition on raising minimum wages further and a lack of clear evidence of its effects, Prof Dube said that US states, Hungary and Germany provided reassurance that the results would not be detrimental.

Mr Hammond has asked him to consider raising the rate from roughly 60 per cent of the median hourly pay, which it is on course to hit in April 2020, to 66 per cent — at which point it would directly affect 18 per cent of UK employees.

Noting that California and Massachusetts already had minimum wages that affected 20 per cent of employees, Prof Dube said the US experience, “can help us understand better what more ambitious policies can do, and what are some of the rewards as well as risks from those policies”.

He said the main reward was raising living standards and spending of some of the poorest families and his US research found that “the overall number of low-wage jobs remained essentially unchanged over the five years following the increases [in US state level minimum wages]”.

The UK Low Pay Commission has so far also found few adverse employment effects caused by the 2016 introduction of the National Living Wage, but has cautioned that there is some sign of lower employment among low-wage part-time women.