Moscow, yesterday © AFP via Getty Images

Bryce Elder

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Elsewhere on Wednesday . . .

The cautionary tale of inflation in Great Britain (American Banker $)

What’s killing productivity? Some think it’s the banks (WSJ $)

From quiet desperation to quiet quitting: on John Kaag and Jonathan van Belle’s “Henry at Work” (LA Review of Books)

How business can address waning trust in capitalism (LSE)

The memes that lay bare China’s youth disillusionment (BBC)

Every country is on its own on AI (Foreign Policy)

Unpacking news participation and online engagement over time (Reuters Institute)

What actually happens to the most common things you throw away (Quartz)

— Lewis Hine, the photographer who forced the US to confront its child labour problem (Smithsonian Magazine)

Cormac McCarthy and the world’s horrible unknowability (The Bulwark, from May 2023)

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments