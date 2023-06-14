Elsewhere on Wednesday . . .

— The cautionary tale of inflation in Great Britain (American Banker $)

— What’s killing productivity? Some think it’s the banks (WSJ $)

— From quiet desperation to quiet quitting: on John Kaag and Jonathan van Belle’s “Henry at Work” (LA Review of Books)

— How business can address waning trust in capitalism (LSE)

— The memes that lay bare China’s youth disillusionment (BBC)

— Every country is on its own on AI (Foreign Policy)

— Unpacking news participation and online engagement over time (Reuters Institute)

— What actually happens to the most common things you throw away (Quartz)

— Lewis Hine, the photographer who forced the US to confront its child labour problem (Smithsonian Magazine)

— Cormac McCarthy and the world’s horrible unknowability (The Bulwark, from May 2023)