The red sun and the London skyline — in pictures

by Annabel Cook

© Rob Ball/Getty

The sun turns a golden yellow due to dust from the Sahara being blown in with Storm Ophelia. Photographed from in Fulham in London

© Carl Court/AFP/Getty

Girls throw leaves opposite the Houses of Parliament during a reddish sky caused by remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dragging in dust from the Sahara

© Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty

Pedestrians cross the Millennium footbridge with the sky darkened over London. Social media users shared pictures of ominous-looking clouds blocking out the sun

© Carl Court/Getty

Tourists photograph the sky near the London Eye

© Tom Jacobs/Reuters

People walk through Canary Wharf

© Kevin Coombs/Reuters

The sky turns dark in mid-afternoon over the financial district of Canary Wharf

© Hannah McKay/Reutuers

The red sun seen against the Houses of Parliament

