Time to stretch your style credentials
Gucci silk duchesse top, £520, and matching skirt, £1,150
Throughout: Wolford cotton body, £173, and matching leggings, £140. Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini leather sandals, £470
Givenchy cotton vest, £550, and matching cutout trompe l’oeil trousers with apron, £850. Ludovic de Saint Sernin Swarovski crystal mesh skirt, £3,140
Miu Miu wool jumper and cotton shirt, both POA
Dolce & Gabbana rhinestone-embroidered jersey bikini set, £2,507
Stella McCartney crystal mesh dress, £5,900
Louis Vuitton linen and sequin laser-cut dress, £29,500
Courrèges stretch crepe dress with metal hoop detailing, £1,490
Alaïa metal-bead embroidered fishnet-knit dress, £7,460
Prada cotton shirt and satin skirt, both POA
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini viscose dress, POA. Shang Xia jersey mesh top, £19
Valentino georgette dress, £2,500
Dior stretch viscose piqué jumpsuit, £2,350. Ottolinger cotton lounge wrap bra, €227, and matching brief, €180
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello velvet jersey jumpsuit with metal detailing, £2,420
Model, Vivienne Rohner at The Squad. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair, Yuji Okuda at Artlist Paris. Make-up, Hélène Vasnier at Bomba Love. Manicure, Namu Rai. Photographer’s assistants, Ramiro Marques and Ricardo Oliveira. Digital operator, Stuart Hendry. Retouching, Frisian Retouch. Stylist’s assistants, Benoît Paquet, Daniela Gil and Dora Chouaieb. Production, Zoe Tomlinson and Snowberry. Special thanks to We Folk
