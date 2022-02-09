Photography by Bibi Borthwick. Styling by James Valeri. Model Vivienne Rohner

© Bibi Borthwick

Gucci silk duchesse top, £520, and matching skirt, £1,150

Throughout: Wolford cotton body, £173, and matching leggings, £140. Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini leather sandals, £470

© Bibi Borthwick

Givenchy cotton vest, £550, and matching cutout trompe l’oeil trousers with apron, £850. Ludovic de Saint Sernin Swarovski crystal mesh skirt, £3,140

© Bibi Borthwick

Miu Miu wool jumper and cotton shirt, both POA

© Bibi Borthwick
© Bibi Borthwick

Dolce & Gabbana rhinestone-embroidered jersey bikini set, £2,507

© Bibi Borthwick

Stella McCartney crystal mesh dress, £5,900

© Bibi Borthwick

Louis Vuitton linen and sequin laser-cut dress, £29,500

© Bibi Borthwick
© Bibi Borthwick

Courrèges stretch crepe dress with metal hoop detailing, £1,490

© Bibi Borthwick

Alaïa metal-bead embroidered fishnet-knit dress, £7,460

© Bibi Borthwick

Prada cotton shirt and satin skirt, both POA

© Bibi Borthwick

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini viscose dress, POA. Shang Xia jersey mesh top, £19

© Bibi Borthwick

Valentino georgette dress, £2,500

© Bibi Borthwick

Dior stretch viscose piqué jumpsuit, £2,350. Ottolinger cotton lounge wrap bra, €227, and matching brief, €180

© Bibi Borthwick

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello velvet jersey jumpsuit with metal detailing, £2,420

Model, Vivienne Rohner at The Squad. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair, Yuji Okuda at Artlist Paris. Make-up, Hélène Vasnier at Bomba Love. Manicure, Namu Rai. Photographer’s assistants, Ramiro Marques and Ricardo Oliveira. Digital operator, Stuart Hendry. Retouching, Frisian Retouch. Stylist’s assistants, Benoît Paquet, Daniela Gil and Dora Chouaieb. Production, Zoe Tomlinson and Snowberry. Special thanks to We Folk

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
