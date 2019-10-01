Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he would hold a trial in the Senate if the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, European central bankers put pressure on politicians to put limits on the mortgage market as house prices heat up, and WeWork has formally withdrawn its plan for an initial public offering. Plus, the FT’s Anjli Raval explains how oil companies such as Royal Dutch Shell are facing a dilemma as they try to move toward clean energy.

