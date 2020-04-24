Japan’s lockdown-lite — an inconsistent, voluntary affair that has shuttered speed-abacus clubs and purveyors of model railways but left foot masseurs and poodle groomers free to ply their trade — has been a busy producer of urban myths.

One favourite anecdote, described by a neighbour who has been attempting to combine an M&A advisory business with homeschool Zoom classes, involves a classically overbearing department head — the sort of instantly recognisable, mid-fifties nano-tyrant who populates companies across the country, delegates everything, appears to do nothing of value and whose survival in the machinery is explicable only via automatic hierarchical respect.

Finally succumbing to pressure and with no excuses left, he agrees to move the office to a work-from-home footing. He leaves with a laptop but not the power cable. Weeks pass and the unproductive technophobe still hasn’t noticed its absence: the coronavirus working a seditious mischief and exposing a type that thoroughly deserves comeuppance, but which normal Japanese life somehow never brings to book.

Such stories are enthusiastically traded during the passeggiata that takes place around 5pm each evening in the long, narrow shopping street down the hill from our place in Yoyogi. For those who went into self-imposed exile on the day the schools closed in Japan, it has now been more than 50 days indoors and these strolls are both manically and gingerly sociable. It is a moment to play guess-the-masked-neighbour and collectively bemoan the absence of yeast from stores. “Love the mask,” said a Boeing executive who lives up the street, was standing the appropriate four baguettes’ length away and, in a sign of how weird things are, became the first person ever to compliment my clothing.

Unlike the more sudden lockdowns in other countries, Japan has evolved its corona reality via a gradual increase in fear and a gradual decline in business-as-usual. The effect is a polka-dot economy: with movement of people around 30 per cent of normal levels, there are still small restaurants, nail salons and the odd clothes boutique open, and a broad interpretation of what is “essential”.

Encouragingly, Japan has not for one second allowed this crisis to suppress its schedule of thrilling food product launches. Lawson’s Gu-Bo cod roe spring rolls, Domino’s tapioca pearl pizza and Godiva’s cheese-foam lemon tea all promise to cheer up purgatory.

The appeal (and the widespread retelling) of the story of the nano-tyrant for a locked-down audience reveals something largely unspoken about the way some Japanese are coming to view this crisis. One feature of Japan’s culture is that tightly defined conventions make everyone more acutely attuned to anything that might subvert it — for worse or, conceivably, for better. That sense is permanently tingling now. It is no coincidence that some have begun evoking the late 1940s — a period when young Japanese entrepreneurialism took risks that redefined the economy, exploiting a freedom that came from the fact that the restraining hand of seniority had not, in many cases, survived the war.

Way before coronavirus struck, Japan had been inching towards acknowledgment that a rethink of work — to make it fairer, more productive and more flexible — was overdue. Where things got snagged, however, was on the strict conventions of the office, the presenteeism, the meaningless meetings and gaping institutional lack of empathy.

Coronavirus has — for now — snatched a lot of that away, but it could, argues even as establishment a figure as the chief executive of Mitsui, allow for a clearer way of valuing work for what is done rather than for the time it took, the place it occurred or the conventions observed as it was being done.

Everyone yearns for a swift departure from the current misery; the question is whether that can be combined with some desirable upheaval of the “normal” at the other end. One friend, a manga artist in his forties, invokes Godzilla to explain it during one of our now regular video-au-vin-rouge chats. In his 30-odd cinema outings, that roaring disaster metaphor tears down Japanese cities, leaving the way clear for regret and rebuilding; coronavirus may do something similar, but with key structures of Japanese society.

Something that now feels even more fragile than usual is trust between the public and the government. Among the Japanese citizens living under my roof and nearby, you sense the growing conviction that, just as this crisis has provoked the language of war, truth has again been the first casualty. Stories of dangerously ill people being turned away from 80 different hospitals, and other jarring wrongs, support the theory that the bland TV news accounts are concealing the fearsome ill-preparedness of Japan’s medical system.

So the public cannot trust the government’s official numbers on infections or, consequently, government policymaking, because of Japan’s exceptionally low rate of virus testing; the government, from recent experience, cannot trust the former to follow advice against gathering in large numbers if there are cherry blossoms or tulips to gawp at. The crises triggered by this virus, as everywhere else in the world, are manifold, overwhelming and perhaps unsolvable.

In the face of this, the choice of language has been minutely calculated. The public has been called upon by its leaders to exercise jishuku — self-restraint. The reality, as everyone well knows, is that the quality this situation truly demands is the more evocative and powerful gaman — the patient endurance of the intolerable. The problem is that while a government can fervently hope for it to be widely exercised, gaman cannot be demanded.

Whether or not Japan is due a significant social shake-up, the protracted period that many have spent deprived of the office, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, karaoke and all points between is starting to reveal a surprisingly dysfunctional relationship between my friends and their homes.

It is not often that Japanese, especially ones under the age of 60, quote Margaret Thatcher at you. But one government official, whom I spot during the passeggiata buying grilled eels from a stand outside a now closed restaurant, trots out the former British PM’s famous line about home being where you go when you have nothing better to do. He firmly believes this to be true, and argues that most Japanese instinctively feel the same and are, as a result, having a disproportionately awful time right now.

The phenomenon of the “corona divorce” — between couples forced together by lockdown — will, he believes, hit Japan harder than most because so many marriages have evolved around dependably limited contact. He may well be right: several companies have begun marshalling tiny serviced apartments and offering them cheaply as “shelters” to ensure distance between husband and wife.

Many of his contemporaries would normally eat and drink out most weekdays, and spend weekends in relentless pursuit of diversion beyond where they live. The smartphone, he says, describing his vast library of online animation, has encouraged people to spend even less time at home because they can now consume entertainment anywhere, and, for many, anywhere is preferable to home.

Also, he adds, there is no longer anything on Japanese TV worth going home for. Coronavirus has worsened that problem. Under social-distancing rules, TV has lost its mainstay — the limping variety shows that draft clusters of comedians and celebrities into hours of perilously innocuous badinage.

The final, and most debatable, strut of the official’s argument is that the concept of “home” — as distinct from one’s physical house and family — is actually not inherently Japanese. For decades, housebuilders have peddled the ideal of happy families enjoying time in “mai homu” (he emphasises the English borrowing), but cramming a working couple plus any children into one for hours at a time further emphasises just how much everyone prefers to be somewhere else.

Leo Lewis is the FT’s Tokyo correspondent

