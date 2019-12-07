Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The last full week of the UK’s election campaign was dominated by Boris Johnson’s failure to turn up to an interview with Andrew Neil, yet another anti-Semitism row in Labour and the Brexit party descending into more infighting. We analyse all the latest developments, plus we discuss our exclusive interview with John McDonnell and what is happening on the campaign trail in Kensington and Peterborough. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Miranda Green, Robert Shrimsley, George Parker, Jim Pickard and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSweeney.

