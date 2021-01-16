Is the rollout fast enough? Plus, an ambitious plan to move thousands of civil servants to northern England

The UK's battle against the new strain of Covid-19 has had mixed results this week – deaths continued to be high while infections started to fall. Are enough people following the rules? And is the vaccine rollout going to plan? Plus, we discuss the government's plans to move 22,000 civil servants out of Whitehall and whether it will help the prime minister's "levelling up" agenda. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Andy Bounds and special guest Jill Rutter of the Institute for Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan. Review clips: Downing Street, Parliament, BBC

