Gideon talks to the FT’s Miles Johnson, author of a new book called Chasing Shadows about the links between international crime and geopolitics. They discuss how wars and the breakdown of democratic accountability have contributed to the ability of criminals to operate across borders and, in some cases, with state backing.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Lulu Smyth and Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

