This is part of a series, 'Economists Exchange', featuring conversations between top FT commentators and leading economists

Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu might not be an economist, but as White House adviser on antitrust he authored a groundbreaking executive order on competition policy that has done more to change the framework for economic policymaking than anything that has come from economists themselves.

For the past 40 years, America’s competition policy has revolved around the consumer. This is in part the legacy of legal scholar Robert Bork, whose 1978 book The Antitrust Paradox held that the major goal of antitrust policy should be to promote “business efficiency”, which from the 1980s onwards came to be measured in consumer prices. These were considered the fundamental measure of consumer wellbeing, which was in turn the centre of economic wellbeing.

But Wu, along with compatriots such as Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan and Department of Justice antitrust head Jonathan Kanter, has changed things. Like the Reagan-Thatcher revolution, which took power from unions and unleashed markets and corporations, Joe Biden’s 2021 executive order may well be remembered as a major economic turning point — this time, away from neoliberalism with its focus on consumers, and towards workers as the primary interest group in the US economy. For Wu, the author of The Curse of Bigness, shifting the starting point for policymaking is part of an existential struggle to save democracy in America.

During this conversation, just three months after he stepped down as White House adviser, he discusses life in the political pressure cooker, the battle between lawyers and economists in competition policy, and why creating an even playing field across business and labour markets is core to preserving the republic.

Rana Foroohar: It’s great to see you again. One thing we touched on in a previous conversation is this opportunity for the legal profession to bring a real world perspective to competition policymaking that adds to what economists have been doing for the past 40 years. Can you talk a bit about what’s driving that?

Tim Wu: I think it’s part of a broader reaction to excessive technocratic governance, and particularly by economists. That isn’t to say that economists shouldn’t be in the picture, but I think that in certain areas — antitrust being a particularly strong example — the more lawyerly interest and conduct outcomes and things like intent are really important.

Lawyers aren’t exactly laypeople, but even laypeople can ask, how is it that Google was able to buy Waze, which was another major map application and everyone thought that was fine? Why was Facebook buying Instagram? Aren’t they obviously competitors? Those kind of outcomes which really were only reached with the help of a PhD in economics. Things move slowly, but I feel like particularly the antitrust agencies are headed in a different direction.

RF: Jonathan Kanter has some really interesting thoughts on the starting point for thinking about antitrust. He said he thinks about the life that he had growing up, the opportunities and space to pursue the choices that would allow for a good life. He says the antitrust conversation can and should encompass anything that would stop people from being able to pursue those kinds of choices. That seems to be going back to an almost constitutional interpretation of competition versus something as narrow as the Chicago School theory. Would you agree with that interpretation?

TW: I think that economic liberty and opportunity are core to what antitrust in its original conception was trying to preserve. The US was for a long time a country of highly decentralised economic power. It was a country of regions and individual and small business and family businesses. I think a big part of the promise of the US and of Biden’s government was, “come here and you can make it”, not “come here and you can maybe get a job somewhere”. I think there’s something very key and this did underlie a lot of our thinking by the administration with the executive order. That the power to leave and do your own thing or leave for a better job has a powerful disciplining effect on markets and employers.

The non-compete clause ban, which was very near and dear to the president’s heart and his campaign, was a good example of that and one reason it was made such a priority.

RF: What is it like to leave academia and go into the belly of the beast in the White House, and be so much a part of a massive shift in policymaking?

TW: I guess it was a combination of exhilarating, exhausting and frustrating, all at the same time. It’s a very gruelling experience and partially it’s just what different set of emotions you might feel on an average week. It’s a big topic. I think one of the challenges in any White House, and everyone says this, but it’s true, is to try to keep part of your head on the bigger picture and the stuff that you do that will be of lasting consequence. Especially when you’re also confronted with a constant set of crises — supply chain crises, baby formula shortages, issues like that.

In academia, you’re your own boss, you don’t have to co-ordinate with anyone to write your syllabus, really. It’s not constantly about trying to get stuff across the line or over the door and I don’t live in fear of saying the wrong thing and creating an embarrassing scandal. Nothing at the level of worrying about blurting out a national secret. This job is much less stressful, is a good way to put it.

RF: Let’s talk a little bit about the executive order. You basically defined a new era and then you put 72 different recommendations across numerous government agencies around it. What is the process for doing something like that?

TW: I think we had our eye on the long game. Everyone in government knows that you have a moment within the first 100 days, first six months, first year, to turn the steering wheel or the tiller of the great ship in ways that aren’t possible later. I think that was something. In some way, I think that we felt it was time.

Now the president, I’ll say to his credit, is a good boss in the following way. No one would accuse Joe Biden of being a micro manager on things like this. I think that’s good; he set a direction and it was clear to him that things were out of whack with respect to the distributions of the spoils of the economy and the distribution of economic power in the US, and he wanted to do something about that, but he didn’t say “and that’s why I want you to propose an amendment to the Clayton Act” or something like that.

It was big picture. It was about the working men and women that are not being treated right, and how some companies have become too powerful and that things feel unfair to too many people. And maybe adding to it, he was worried about the threat to democracy arising from public dissatisfaction with economic outcomes. There was a sense that we bore the burden of proving that this democracy can make the economy work for everyone, or face rising interest in some kind of strongman figure who claims he can do better — as has happened in some many other countries.

We went back to thinking about what FDR had done and also Theodore Roosevelt, and other presidencies. We weren’t just thinking back ten or 20 years, we were thinking back 100 years, 70 years, what had they done? Competition, antitrust had been a big part of their administrations.

And then, you mentioned the 72 directives. We knew what direction we wanted to go, but it needed to be concrete, what the agencies would do. So we essentially created a list for every agency that was relevant to this project, and negotiated with them as to what they were willing to do and not willing to do.

RF: That’s really fascinating. What was the low-hanging fruit?

TW: Maybe a good example was the hearing aid rule (until recently, simple over the counter hearing aids weren’t available in the US without a costly prescription thanks to lobbying by device makers). I worked to try to get that going at the end of the Obama administration. There had been a statute passed, nothing had happened in the meantime, it was just lying there. You describe it to anyone, they said that sounds great. My mother or my uncle or my grandmother has been complaining about this.

It lined up three things that I started to see as key to good government action. Number one was an obvious and easily described proposal with public appeal. Number two was sufficient authority to do the thing. Number three was a strong intellectual or academic backing for what we were doing. Hearing aids is an example of three bars, it’s got all three. Taking action on junk fees was a good example of low-hanging fruit. Junk fees are confusing and sometimes hidden fees added to ticketmaster purchases, bank accounts, hotel bills and many other purchases. They may seem small to the wealthy but they add up to billions every year, and concern economists, because they hide prices and distort competition.

In my view the ideal economic initiative has three things going for it: good economics, clear legal authority, and lastly public, kitchen-table explainability — the Biden factor. Junk fees had all three: everyone hates them, including economists, and there’s a number of agencies with consumer protection authority. And the president personally liked talking about junk fees — maybe that was a fourth stay — it was very Biden. He liked it so much that junk fees ended up being a big thing in the State of the Union speech, where the president said “Americans are tired of being played for suckers”. That was great.

Another of these low-hanging fruits to us was non-compete rules. That was one where the president personally was very into it, and I feel getting those rules started was an important accomplishment.

I had been writing a book, The Curse of Bigness, which has some of the ideas that came out here. I thought as a first priority, the most important structural thing we can do is change the landscape on mergers. We’ve had a green light era, it’s basically been go forth and consolidate, has been the message industry’s getting, and we have to change that message. Part of that’s appointments (including Kanter at DoJ) but part of that is changing the ground rules of merger, of reform.

RF: What do you feel was still left undone from your time in the White House?

TW: Some of the stuff that either we could’ve gone further with or didn’t quite get as far as we would like would include reforming conditions of competition [such as merger guidelines]. Frankly, the economics of healthcare in this country is a huge problem. If you think there’s problems in tech or in airlines, in healthcare everything is ten times worse.

I, personally, would’ve tried to do more administratively on drug pricing. I think we have untapped powers administratively. We passed some legislation, and maybe that was the trade-off to get legislation, but we were unable to make progress on administrative drug pricing, in a way I would describe as significant.

RF: In all of these efforts, where did you get pushback? Was it from conventional, neoliberal economists and policy types? Was it from national security people who were worried about needing big or national champions to battle China? Where was the challenge?

TW: Battle-scarred veterans of other administrations. People have different levels of risk aversion. Healthcare is a good example. In the Obama administration they had tried to get pharmaceutical drug pricing under control through administrative action, only to run into extraordinary resistance from Congress and doctors’ groups in the industry.

Everyone who lived through that experience was sufficiently battle scarred, they never want to do anything [like that] again. But they all had the positions in the administration, so without naming any names, I felt that those people probably thought of me as naive and unaware of the true power of the pharmaceutical industry to make your life miserable. But that meant no one was willing to stand on that landmine. Maybe they felt they would get blown up.

RF: Is the disaster of US healthcare just down to money politics? What would fix this problem? I know this is a not-silver-bullet question, but what would be the most meaningful action that could be taken in the future to start to turn the Titanic there . . .?

TW: We won one [meaning drug pricing], to the credit of the administration. If you stand up to any bully, they collapse. Perhaps it needed to be made clear that the pharmaceutical industry does not actually wield legislative power, even though it seems that way. That they’re not actually a part of the elected government.

RF: Can you say what that means for the lay audience?

TW: Sorry to put that in too much code. They suffered a legislative loss, namely in the IRA, Inflation Reduction Act. There’s a provision that allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of some number of high-priced drugs. That was I think the first time, start to finish, they had significantly lost a legislative battle in 25, 30 years. I think that was an important moment.

Transportation is another area where we were able to make significant progress on opening up airline competition. I was happy with what we did with fees, but there’s untapped reservoirs of authority at the Department of Transportation that are not yet being used.

RF: You and some others in the administration have set a new narrative. It feels like that the next two years will need to be about solidifying that narrative. What can be done within the confines of an election coming up, not to mention all the other issues we have out there in the world?

TW: I think the president and the administration were right to identify the existential challenge of our time as the struggle between authoritarianism and democracy. I think the more people realise our victory in that struggle depends on us getting economic policy right and, in some ways, [getting it right] is different than what people might think it is. For example, one line of thinking might be, we need to have really big companies to win the contest for AI and quantum computing, so that we beat China, or something like that.

But I actually think that winning is about being us and not becoming China. I deeply believe and think it was the administration at its best, when it felt that the best way to preserve democracy was to prove, as Biden kept saying, that this economy can work for everyone ad we return to a sustained prosperity and we become a country that tackles the core challenges of inequality on the premise that those challenges.

When you have extraordinary domestic inequality, historic records suggest that the populations start looking for a man who’s strong enough to have the answers to that. Someone who’s not just serving economic elites or someone who’s not just bought off by, whether it’s pharmaceutical industry, whether it’s Wall Street bankers, whoever else. And so, getting domestic economic policy right, and making people feel that the economy is working for more of them is, in my view, was key to the larger goal of preserving democracy and fighting the challenge of authoritarianism. And that’s the link between those two projects.

That is, in fact, the topic of my new book — how do we beat China without losing our souls? Or, how do we face the rising tide of authoritarianism in a way that is not just saying, well, democracy is better, so we win? What does it mean to build sustained prosperity that lasts for a long time? I think it means going back to neglected traditions in the American system, in particular, economic decentralisation. More regions making more money, as opposed to concentration in just a few areas of the country and a few individuals, a few groups. That’s the way to face the challenge.

The above transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity