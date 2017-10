Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Several multinationals have become embroiled in a scandal over allegations that South Africa's president Jacob Zuma has allowed a prominent business family to use its friendship with him to control state appointments and the award of big government contracts. Andrew England discusses the repercussions of the scandal with the FT's David Pilling and Joseph Cotterill

