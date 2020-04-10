Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The health of the prime minister has dominated this week, as the prime minister was admitted to intensive care suffering from Covid-19. Can foreign secretary Dominic Raab fill his shoes? Will the Quad of ministers be important in his absence? Plus, we discuss how and when the UK can exit the lockdown and what Keir Starmer has done in his first week as Labour leader. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Laura Hughes and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.