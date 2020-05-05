Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

James Max, the broadcaster and FT writer has long been entertaining readers with his own brand of irreverent cheer in his Rich People’s Problems column — and the laughs haven’t stopped under lockdown.

Yes, there are plenty of serious things to worry about now. But as James expressed in his most recent article, living without domestic help means he has reached “situation critical”.

Live Q&A On Wednesday 6 May, James Max will be online at 12 noon UK time to take questions from readers about their own experiences of life under lockdown. Please leave your questions for James at the end of this article.

Having nearly been trapped inside a super king duvet cover after attempting to change his bed linen, his poor efforts at vacuuming and inability to carry out basic plumbing tasks have attracted sympathy — and derision — from readers in the online comments section.

At the same time, he’s been doing grocery shopping for his parents (only to find that they won’t eat Greek yoghurt from Aldi).

His pre-lockdown social life revolved around restaurants and private members’ clubs; now he is creating mountains of washing up, preparing home-cooked meals and organising wine tastings over Zoom with his neighbours.

Please post your comments at the foot of this article for James to answer.