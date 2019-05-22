More than 10 years after the 2008 subprime crisis, predatory lending survives in new and surprising sectors. One is the New York taxi industry and the boom and bust of medallions, the permit that allows a driver to own a cab.

The price paid for medallions by individual drivers rose by a whopping 455 per cent since 2001, to a peak of more than $1m in 2014. As a recent report in the New York Times revealed, that was thanks to a combination of dicey loans, vested interests and city officials eager to inflate a bubble to enrich public coffers. Now prices have plummeted and borrowers (many of them recent immigrants) are left with depreciating assets and debts they cannot pay. There have been soaring driver bankruptcies and even a handful of suicides.

The story which unfolded over two decades calls into question the notion that ride sharing services such as Uber are solely responsible for the decimation of the traditional taxi business in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to cap the number of ride sharing vehicles in the city was a response to this, as well as complaints of rising traffic and gridlock.

It is clear that NYC drivers were vulnerable not only due to technology but also public corruption and lack of regulation. Credit unions pushed what can only be described as subprime loans to drivers, some of whom had little collateral and did not have to make a down payment. City websites posted faulty information, making medallions look more valuable than they really were. Seven regulatory bodies turned a blind eye as public officials allowed auctions to bid up medallions to astronomical levels.

The victims in all of this have been the workers. The scandal shows financialisation never really went away after the crisis. In the past decade, financial speculation just found new targets such as desperate drivers, or, as the Financial Times has noted, via the entry of private equity into mobile homes. These are being bought up by investors, with predictable increase in rents for poor owners. Both are extreme examples of the asymmetry of power between capital and labour that has emerged over several decades.

The unhealthy ties between the government and the financial sector (something which echoes the Wall Street/Washington revolving door that was a feature of the 2008 crisis) continue as well. Three administrations, from both sides of the aisle, helped fuel New York City’s medallion bubble.

Financial speculation is a tragedy that may well play out in other markets, at the national or international level. President Donald Trump continues to dismantle safeguards put in place since the crisis. The shift to an intangible economy favours a handful of powerful companies and individuals over labour.

The gig economy has added fuel to the fire, depriving more workers of even the most basic workplace protections. This all argues for better labour protections, possibly via digital unions. There is also a desperate need to fund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau properly, and to both streamline regulation (too many agencies create regulatory arbitrage and wilful blindness) and empower regulators, whose budgets have remained minuscule as the industry has grown.

Already several Democratic candidates are making proposals for better consumer protection. The Loan Shark Prevention Act, put forward recently by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is one example. More are needed. America cannot afford a repeat of the 2008 crisis — economically or politically.