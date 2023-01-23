Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Changing spaces, disease

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

China’s population falls in historic shift

  • Explain how COVID-19 has affected China’s birth rate

  • Outline how China’s demographic change is expected to impact the country’s economy

  • Discuss how China’s declining birth rate could contribute to inequality within the country

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

