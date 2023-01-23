Geography class: China’s population falls in historic shift
Changing spaces, disease
China’s population falls in historic shift
Explain how COVID-19 has affected China’s birth rate
Outline how China’s demographic change is expected to impact the country’s economy
Discuss how China’s declining birth rate could contribute to inequality within the country
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
