Tourists do not normally march through Belgravia’s smart squares, lined with white stucco townhouses and jet-black railings — they head a mile north-east to Buckingham Palace or walk a few minutes north-west to Hyde Park. That could all change next year, when Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes brings the adaptation of his best-selling novel, Belgravia — “a tale of scandal and intrigue set in 1840s London” — to our television screens.

Fans keen to see the manicured setting for the period drama will find little has changed since the 19th century in the capital’s grandest neighbourhood — it is still home to the super-rich and their butlers, housekeepers and nannies. Less obvious to day-trippers is the fact house prices have fallen sharply as buyers have baulked at paying princely premiums to live within curtsying distance of the Queen’s back yard. At an average of £1,542 a sq ft, values are 7 per cent lower than they were a year ago and are 22 per cent below their 2015 peak, according to data from LonRes.

However, helped by the weaker pound, there are signs that wealthy buyers are being tempted back. LonRes reports that sales volumes between January and September were up on the same period in 2018 — although sellers must wait a long time to seal a deal. If a property sells at all, it takes an average of 227 days from listing to exchange.

One-bedroom flat in Eaton Square with a 13-year lease, £850,000

A five-bedroom house on Chester Square sold last month for about £500,000 less than its £6.8m asking price while a townhouse on Wilton Crescent went for £25.5m in August, 15 per cent below the original £30m price.

The area’s scant new-build developments are proving popular. More than half of the 12 residences at Belgravia Gate have sold, including the penthouse, which according a source familiar with the sale went for more than £50m; while the first three phases of Chelsea Barracks, another development, are 75 per cent sold. Prices for the remaining apartments start at £5.25m and townhouses cost from £38m.

With price tags like this, it is little wonder Belgravia has a reputation for being a bit staid and lifeless, with its homes owned by international buyers who rarely step foot over the threshold. However, locals say the reality is different. James Wright, chairman of the Belgravia Residents’ Association, claims living here is like being in a village. “At weekends and in the evenings peace and quiet prevail, despite being in central London and having all amenities and services on our doorstep,” he says.

Interior designer Joanna Wood agrees. She has lived in the area for 35 years in five different homes; her current property is a contemporary mews house she designed and built. “Belgravia is a wonderful mixture, with high-end shops and some of the most expensive real estate in London cheek by jowl with the simplest, most everyday newsagents and cafés,” she says.

“I can’t think of anywhere else with such a juxtaposition of people from across the board; on Saturdays we all go to the Pimlico Road farmers’ market to stock up on local produce, holly and Christmas cake. Crown princes may come and go, but us Belgravians hang on in there.”

Belgravia was built in the 19th century on land belonging to the Duke of Westminster — much of the area is still owned by the current duke and managed on his behalf by the Grosvenor Estate, which has been working hard to overhaul the neighbourhood’s stuffy reputation. In recent years, Elizabeth Street has become home to fashionable shops, while Motcomb Street has been pedestrianised and now offers the UK’s first open-access ultrafast broadband network. Other highlights include an Ottolenghi bakery and the family-run institution Mayhew Newsagents; locals eagerly await next spring’s opening of Pantechnicon, a fashion and Japanese-Nordic food and drink emporium.

Despite the rise in sales, many would-be purchasers are sitting on the fence until they see what happens with the election and Brexit. “Two properties that were on the sales market for more than £40m have instead been rented out for about £20,000 a week,” says Richard Dalton, head of flats at Savills Sloane Street.

Agents hope the area gets a boost next year when the Belgravia adaptation airs; residents, meanwhile, cannot wait to see their neighbourhood on the small screen. “We were very excited to watch the filming on Eaton Square, trying to spot all the actors,” Wood says. “I’m only sorry I wasn’t offered a part.”

Buying guide

Belgravia was once known as Five Fields, a swampy marshland full of robbers and bandits

Of the properties that have sold in the area this year, almost 49 per cent had an asking price reduction, according to LonRes

Buyers in Belgravia are achieving an average discount of 12.8 per cent off the original asking price

What you can buy for . . .

£2m A two-bedroom, newly refurbished flat on West Halkin Street

£6.35m A stucco-fronted townhouse on Chester Row with five bedrooms and a courtyard garden

£30m A seven-bedroom home with gym, cinema and separate staff accommodation on Eaton Square

