Even the Home Secretary Suella Braverman admitted there were questions over the legality of the tough new legislation introduced in the House of Commons this week. Others criticised it for being inhumane. We discuss the language and strategy of the policy and ask, is it workable? Plus, the UK-France summit in Paris shines a spotlight on the warmth between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron and the two countries’ post-Brexit relationship.

Presented by George Parker, with deputy opinion editor Miranda Green, political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, Paris bureau chief Leila Aboud and special guest former UK ambassador to France Lord Peter Ricketts. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Persis Love. The sound engineer was Breen Turner

