FT Series Cannes Film Festival 2018 Raphael Abraham reviews the best (and worst) movies competing for the coveted Palme d’Or at this year’s 71st edition of the cinema showcase Cold War — sumptuous, breathless Pawel Pawlikowski’s film has given a welcome shot in the arm to this year’s festival new Friday, 11 May, 2018 Everybody Knows — enjoyable but haphazard Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish-language debut looked dazzling — on the red carpet updated Friday, 11 May, 2018 Yommedine — loveable but plodding An Egyptian comedy about a destitute widower, an orphan boy and an ageing donkey Friday, 11 May, 2018 Wildlife — Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan star in an ‘actor’s movie’ Paul Dano barely puts a foot wrong in his first film as director, the story of a family break-up Friday, 11 May, 2018