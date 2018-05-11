FT Series

Cannes Film Festival 2018

Raphael Abraham reviews the best (and worst) movies competing for the coveted Palme d’Or at this year’s 71st edition of the cinema showcase
Cold War — sumptuous, breathless

Pawel Pawlikowski’s film has given a welcome shot in the arm to this year’s festival

new
Everybody Knows — enjoyable but haphazard

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish-language debut looked dazzling — on the red carpet

updated
Yommedine — loveable but plodding

An Egyptian comedy about a destitute widower, an orphan boy and an ageing donkey

Wildlife — Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan star in an ‘actor’s movie’

Paul Dano barely puts a foot wrong in his first film as director, the story of a family break-up