This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP: Global Change — Global climate — vulnerability and resilience — Impacts of climate change on people and places, including health hazards, migration and ocean transport routes

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

How heatwaves became climate change’s silent killer

This article is an ‘Opinion’ piece. Whose opinion is it and why might we want to listen?

Describe what human-induced global warming is doing to heatwaves

Outline the impact that climate change is having upon weather events.

Suggest how ‘heatwaves threaten decades of development gains’.

Examine why the linking of emissions to specific deaths is so significant?

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com