Jump to comments section Print this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification: 

  • IB DP: Global Change — Global climate — vulnerability and resilience — Impacts of climate change on people and places, including health hazards, migration and ocean transport routes

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

How heatwaves became climate change’s silent killer

  • This article is an ‘Opinion’ piece. Whose opinion is it and why might we want to listen?

  • Describe what human-induced global warming is doing to heatwaves

  • Outline the impact that climate change is having upon weather events.

  • Suggest how ‘heatwaves threaten decades of development gains’.

  • Examine why the linking of emissions to specific deaths is so significant?

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article