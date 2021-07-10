This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
IB DP: Global Change — Global climate — vulnerability and resilience — Impacts of climate change on people and places, including health hazards, migration and ocean transport routes
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
How heatwaves became climate change’s silent killer
This article is an ‘Opinion’ piece. Whose opinion is it and why might we want to listen?
Describe what human-induced global warming is doing to heatwaves
Outline the impact that climate change is having upon weather events.
Suggest how ‘heatwaves threaten decades of development gains’.
Examine why the linking of emissions to specific deaths is so significant?
Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com
Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published