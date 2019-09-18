Although London Fashion Week offers an escape from the realities of the world, only the most hardened climate change denier could completely ignore the urgent ecological questions that were hanging over the Spring/Summer 2020 shows this week.

Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion were a constant presence outside various shows over the weekend calling for an end to the event. They picketed Victoria Beckham’s show at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Sunday, holding placards bearing slogans such as “The Ugly Truth about Fashion” and “Fashion=Ecocide”, before wrapping up London Fashion Week with a mock funeral procession on Tuesday evening.

The group was pretty effective in questioning the raison d’être of the industry. Of course they are right that the fashion system needs to change — as do consumer attitudes — but in what way, and how quickly that will happen in reality is up for debate. It’s a discussion that some designers and brands are more directly engaged in than others.

The British Fashion Council obviously didn’t heed Extinction Rebellion’s calls to stop London Fashion Week, but they have continued to address the need to help fashion become more green. The event’s opening breakfast was staged amid their Positive Fashion exhibition — a showcase for designers who are focusing on sustainable practices. One label involved was Re:code, a Korean fashion brand that repurposes and upcycles old stock from major brands to create new garments.

While sustainability can entail recycling, or using fabrics and dyes that are less harmful to the environment, some designers and consumers are looking at other ways to approach it such as buying high quality clothes, sparingly. Michael Halpern is known for his use of sequins — which are made from plastic and aren’t eco at all — but he said he had thought this through and that his clothes are intended as lasting collector’s pieces.

Michael Halpern © Jason Lloyd-Evans

This season, he was inspired by Barbra Streisand in the film Funny Girl, and the show featured ultra glamorous 1970s trouser suits, flares and draped evening gowns covered in crystals and sparkles, in deep red and gold, and a blue and white fish print.

While it might not be a sufficiently radical strategy, several other designers were also offering what they hope will be future heirlooms. Erdem’s muse this season was Tina Modotti, the 1920s star of silent films turned communist agent, and he created a really lovely collection of long gowns with puffed sleeves and ruffled hems with a magical Victorian meets Mexican alchemy. They came in an array of spicy shades, wallpaper florals and vibrant scarf prints.

Erdem © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Erdem © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Simone Rocha placed emphasis on craft and tradition: her romantic, ruffled and embroidered organza dresses, some of which were overlaid with handmade macramé and raffia aprons, drew inspiration from the Irish Wren boys who would hunt the wren on St Stephen’s Day, and knock on people’s doors to sing for money.

Simone Rocha © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Simone Rocha © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Christopher Kane indirectly explored the idea that even something as important as ecology can go through phases of being cool; he dubbed his show Ecosexual and explored the idea of fetishising nature through floral printed blazers, skirts and tabard dresses as well as black dresses with cutaway sections. Kane’s clothes are so original, that somehow it futureproofs them against looking dated.

Christopher Kane © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Christopher Kane © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Christopher Kane © Jason Lloyd-Evans

In New York last week, some of the best received labels were the ones that offered wearable, timeless designs; there seemed to be a move towards wearbility in London too, with a sense that clothes need a practical purpose in the wardrobe to be worth buying. Victoria Beckham is known as a go-to for smart workwear and formalwear, and this season’s show was full of real-life clothes where the sense of fun and frivolity came from colour rather than any fussy detailing or cuts.

Victoria Beckham © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Victoria Beckham © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Beckham said of her collections that, “I only ever put out there what I want myself,” and there was a strong identity to her mix of eveningwear, separates and tailoring. Highlights included fluid silk dresses in apple green, biscuit, imperial purple and black, as well as tailored slim flares in a mix of checks and neutrals. The slim flare is the much-photographed former Spice Girl’s new trouser shape and you can be sure that if she considers it flattering, leg-lengthening and bottom sculpting, then it probably is.

Roksanda © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Roksanda © Jason Lloyd-Evans

A palette of neutrals, combined with amped-up pastels and brights, was popular with several designers. Roksanda had toned down her signature strong colour clashes with neutrals, and balanced the feminine shapes with more masculine tailoring and shirting. Rejina Pyo has fast become a hit with fashion insiders for her feminine clothes with artsy twists. This season she offered tailoring in rustic, neutral shades such as brown and beige linen, as well as zingier looks like an apple green puff sleeve dress with mismatched, handmade buttons. Her designs evolve from season to season rather than ricochet from trend to trend, which makes them more enduring. Backstage after her show the designer also said she had been working with green fabrics such as organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Rejina Pyo © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Rejina Pyo © Jason Lloyd-Evans

As well as the environmental crisis, the uncertainty of Brexit is looming over the fashion community in the UK. Not that many designers were overtly addressing the upcoming crisis: when Riccardo Tisco was asked about it, he said that he sees fashion as a fantasy. Certainly the Burberry show itself was a departure from the real world. His highly commercial collection of streetwear, eveningwear and more classic Burberry tailoring was shown on a fairly extravagant set featuring a large white metal installation, and a mirrored curtain that rose up as the show started. It was certainly a confirmation of Burberry’s new, slick chapter.

Burberry © Jason Lloyd-Evans

Burberry © Jason Lloyd-Evans

A smaller, but very effective spectacle was on display as part of Anya Hindmarch’s presentation for her new Postbox bag which features a technically impressive vintage clasp like a letterbox. She had a red maze installed inside the Brewer Street car park, which was prompted by an MC Escher mural designed for the Hague Post Office. Not only was it a sustainable maze — as the walls are re-used for conferences and other events — she has been thinking about slowing things down. She said that the postbox theme was a look at “the slow art of communication. We are all firing off emails and texts and don’t think about the way we communicate. I wanted people to get lost in the maze.” Of course there was a certain irony in just how Instagrammable the maze was.

The accessories designer, who is also known for launching the I Am Not A Plastic Bag tote in 2007, takes a practical view of sustainability. She said, “I think the environment is this generation’s war. It’s hard when you are a business, because you have to make changes quickly but also not destabilise the business because that isn’t responsible either. There’s a lot of hysteria; it’s about trying to find out what really makes a difference.”