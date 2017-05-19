Design classic: the Felco 2 secateurs

An unruly shrub would be right to bristle at the sight of a good pair of Felco secateurs. As a titan of the pruning world, this instrument can hack its way through a thicket, or touch up the most delicate of rose bushes.

Felco, a Swiss manufacturer, was founded in 1945 by Felix Flisch, who made it his aim to produce the best pruning shears on the market. The company has now been making tools for more than 70 years.

Felco Model No.2 Original — the company’s brand-defining product — was first produced in 1948. These secateurs comprise a set of forged aluminium alloy handles along with a cushion and shock absorber, which prevents damage to any hardworking pruner’s most important asset: their wrists.

The secateurs come with a replaceable anvil blade that has been fashioned out of steel, which makes them ideal for cutting thick woody stems and tough branches. The blades themselves feature a sap groove that helps to prevent them sticking together, as well as a wire-cutting notch and safety catch.

Felco sells its products globally, and markets the Model 2 for $60.40 on its website.

The company claims its products are subject to 100 quality control processes and it provides a lifetime guarantee against any manufacturing defects.

An added bonus is that these secateurs have pillar-box-red handles, which makes them easy to spot in undergrowth should you drop them.