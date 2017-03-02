Introducing the FT’s Masters of Science

The fruits of scientific discovery underpin much of modern existence, from the computers that process terabytes of information to the DNA mapping that can diagnose disease. But what are the big ideas that will shape our lives tomorrow?

We invited six of the world’s top scientists, working in some of the most exciting fields of research, to write for the Weekend Magazine. As you will discover over the next couple of months, they are great communicators as well as practitioners of science.

Masters of Science Money and our minds: can neuroscience stop counterfeiting? Neuroscientist David Eagleman on why understanding the brain is the key to beating forgery

In the media the voices of individual scientists are normally transmitted through journalists like me. Yet we know that, at a time when scientific understanding is advancing at an unprecedented rate, people also love to hear directly from researchers breaking ground in their own fields. Science festivals have never been more popular, while scientists are among the biggest draws at literary festivals.

All of our six authors are masters in their respective areas. We gave them no specific brief — just an open invitation to write about their field. Some take quite a personal look; others give us a wider and more detached overview. Some of our contributors are celebrated popularisers of science; others will be less familiar to non-specialist readers. But each has a direct and distinctive voice and the ability to communicate ideas that may transform our lives and those of future generations.

The global success of Carlo Rovelli’s slim volume Seven Brief Lessons on Physics, which appeared originally as a series of articles in the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, and the popularity of book series such as Oxford University Press’s Very Short Introductions and the Ladybird Experts, demonstrate the appetite for intelligent but concise exposition of complex scientific ideas. To give our series its own visual identity, we have commissioned the American photographer Caleb Charland to provide an imaginative interpretation of each scientist’s article.

In this issue, the neuroscientist David Eagleman of Stanford University — perhaps best known for his six-part 2015 television series The Brain — opens our series. He describes an unexpected piece of brain research commissioned by the European Central Bank: how to make banknotes as difficult as possible to counterfeit. Eagleman’s solutions, which he writes about for the first time here, are surprising — and so is the bank’s response.

In biology the greatest mystery, along with the working of the brain, is ageing. No one has discovered more about the genes that control ageing in animals than Cynthia Kenyon at the University of California, San Francisco. She describes how these discoveries are being applied to add “youthful, disease-free years” to human lives by, among others, Calico, the start-up company where she is head of ageing research.

Sean Carroll, a cosmologist at the California Institute of Technology, is another successful author-scientist, whose magisterial The Big Picture was one of my top science books of 2016. His article will tell us what might have happened at the Big Bang — or even before it. Could the universe be “bouncing” between bangs and crunches?

The other physicist in the series, Jeremy O’Brien, is an Australian running one of the world’s top quantum technology centres, at Bristol University. He shows how to exploit the weird world of quantum mechanics to develop ultra-powerful computers. The way in which his article relates quantum computing to solving real world problems, for example in agriculture and the environment, is a revelation.

A completely different approach to computing comes from Demis Hassabis, the artificial intelligence guru behind the London-based start-up DeepMind — best known for producing an AI computer that beat the human champion at Go, the world’s most complex board game. He believes AI can harness physics and neuroscience to generate a new scientific understanding of the universe.

After a career at the forefront of meteorological research, Julia Slingo has just retired as chief scientist at the UK Met Office. Nothing affects the daily life of more people than the weather and she shows how local events with the greatest impact — storms, snow and fog — can be forecast accurately on a kilometre-scale grid. Climate change will soon be predictable on the same local scale.

You may think of other scientific fields that are moving as fast as the six we have selected, with as much potential to change the world and our understanding of it. Genomics and DNA editing enable researchers to understand what genes are doing in any living creature, from bacteria and plants to people, and then to change them for myriad purposes including curing disease and breeding better crops.

Bioelectronics taps into electrical signalling in the body; applications range from using human thoughts to control robots to manipulating nerves outside the brain to treat chronic diseases. Meanwhile astronomers are discovering thousands of planets beyond our solar system, including Earth-like worlds where conditions may be suitable for life.

So much lies ahead. For now, enjoy our FT Masters of Science — and please let us know what you think about their ideas.

Clive Cookson is the FT’s science editor