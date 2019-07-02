The UK government mounted a vigorous defence of the Sino-British declaration on the governance of Hong Kong on Tuesday, saying there would be “serious consequences” if the document signed by both nations in 1984 failed to be honoured.

As China accused protesters who vandalised Hong Kong’s parliament on Monday of “serious illegal actions,” Britain called on Beijing not to use the violence as “a pretext for repression”.

Instead, Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s foreign secretary, said the Chinese needed to understand “the root causes of what happened, which is a deep-seated concern by people in Hong Kong that their basic freedoms are under attack and that the way to deal with this issue is to address those concerns”.

Although Britain’s Conservative government is focused on Brexit and the Conservative party leadership contest, UK ministers have lined up this week to defend the 1984 Joint Declaration which established the “one country, two systems” arrangement that guarantees Hong Kong a level of autonomy.

The declaration laid out how Britain would end its century-and-a-half long rule over Hong Kong when its lease terminated in 1997. The agreement, signed by British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang, ensured that Hong Kong enjoyed rights not seen on the Chinese mainland.

Mr Hunt, who is vying to be the new Conservative leader, said in a television interview: “We stand four square behind that agreement, four square behind the people of Hong Kong.” He added: “There will be serious consequences if that internationally binding legal agreement were not to be honoured.”

China has repeatedly expressed anger this week at the stand Britain is taking. On Monday, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the UK needed to “know its place and stop interfering” in what was a “purely internal affair” for China.

Another spokesman said: “Britain has continuously gesticulated about Hong Kong, flagrantly interfering. We are extremely dissatisfied with this and resolutely opposed.”

Johnny Patterson, the director of Hong Kong Watch, a human rights group, said China was being forced to make statements undermining the Joint Declaration “because there has been greater attention to the issue from the UK in the last few weeks”.

Mr Patterson said: “The UK are taking a much stronger line than they historically have done . . . and are finally finding a backbone on it.”

He added: “The awareness that things aren’t going quite as we’d hoped in Hong Kong has meant that the [UK] government is now almost being forced by parliamentarians [at Westminster] to take more action.”

Earlier this week, Chris Patten, the territory’s last governor, said the UK must take a “much firmer line” against China, arguing that Beijing’s leaders had been “strengthening their grip” on the former British colony.

Lord Patten told the BBC: “We shouldn’t forget there is such a thing as honour and we’re honour-bound to stand up for freedom in Hong Kong, the freedoms we promised people for years,” he added.

Downing Street has argued throughout the current crisis in Hong Kong that “we would want [the protests] conducted peacefully” while restating its position that extradition arrangements in the former British colony should be aligned with the Sino-British agreement on the future of the territory.