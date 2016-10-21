AT&T nears deal to take over Time Warner

AT&T is in advanced talks to acquire Time Warner in a deal that would combine America’s largest telecoms group by market value with a content powerhouse that owns HBO, CNN and the Warner Brothers movie studio.

An agreement could come as soon as this weekend, one person close to the talks said. Exploratory discussions have been taking place for a few weeks but accelerated on Thursday after a Bloomberg report revealed the two companies had held informal negotiations, according to two people briefed on the talks.

AT&T and Time Warner have not agreed a price, these people said. Time Warner shares were up about 8 per cent at $89.68 in afternoon trading in New York, valuing the company at about $73bn. Shares in AT&T were down 2.8 per cent to $37.56, valuing the group at more than $225bn.

AT&T, which bought the DirecTV satellite service in 2014, is rushing to complete a deal as it fears a rival offer may emerge. Time Warner’s content, which ranges from Game of Thrones and Batman films to the rights to NBA basketball games, could appeal to both technology and media industry bidders.

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox made a shortlived bid two years ago while a senior executive at Apple this year expressed interest in acquiring the company but did not follow up with an offer.

A person close to 21st Century Fox said it would not be making a new bid in response to AT&T’s approach. Apple has also not renewed its interest, according to a person briefed on the company’s position.

The mooted deal could fire the starting gun on a fresh round of media and technology industry consolidation and comes as content companies like Time Warner grapple with a distribution landscape in flux, with viewers drifting away from cable and satellite television towards online and mobile alternatives.

For AT&T, owning Time Warner would give it exclusive content that would “help its competitive positioning” against rivals in wireless telephony, such as Verizon, T-Mobile US and Sprint, said Amy Yong, analyst with Macquarie Securities.

It could also help position the combined entity against digital video groups such as Netflix and Hulu, she added. Time Warner recently acquired a 10 per cent stake in Hulu.

Shares in Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks Interactive and AMC Networks were up more than 5 per cent, 6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively on speculation about further consolidation.

The proposed combination of Time Warner with a technology company is not a new idea and has echoes of AOL’s disastrous $164bn purchase of Time Warner in 2000 — widely regarded as the worst corporate acquisition in history.

Since then, Time Warner has slimmed down considerably, spinning off Time Warner Cable, AOL and its Time Inc magazine arm to become a focused television and movie group.

Its leanness and the quality of its content — HBO’s programming is widely admired, while Turner Broadcasting has valuable, long-term rights to NBA and US college basketball — has made it appealing to potential acquirers looking for the scale needed in a fast-moving and mobile digital environment.

Time Warner’s future has been the subject of intense speculation since the 21st Century Fox bid two years ago. The initial cash and stock offer, which would have valued the target at around $80bn, was quickly withdrawn in the face of opposition from Time Warner management. However, Jeff Bewkes, Time Warner’s chief executive, has been more receptive to AT&T’s overtures.

