Scotland’s Monarch of the Glen painting saved from private sale

Sir Edwin Landseer’s “The Monarch of the Glen” has been saved for the nation after a campaign raised £4m to prevent the “quintessentially Scottish scene” being sold at auction.

The work, painted in about 1850, had been on loan in the National Galleries of Scotland for 17 years until its owner, the whisky company Diageo, last year decided to sell it at auction.

The move sparked a public outcry over the possibility that an overseas bidder could buy the monumental stag picture, prompting Diageo to reverse its decision: it agreed instead to give half of the £8m value of the painting to the NGS.

© National Galleries/PA

The biggest contribution was £2.56m from the Heritage Lottery Fund, while the Art Fund, a national charity, gave £350,000. Private trusts, foundations, the Scottish government and members of the public gave a further £900,000.

Dame Seona Reid, a trustee on the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “Landseer’s Monarch of the Glen portrays a quintessentially Scottish scene but has a global reach . . . The public’s affection for Monarch of the Glen has been reflected in the success of the recent fundraising campaign.”

The painting will be hung in the Scottish National Gallery, but starting later this year it will begin touring galleries across Scotland.

The image of the stag against a misty mountain landscape has attracted both lovers of 19th century art and corporations, which have used it to sell products from whisky to shortbread: its “global reach” was borne out by the extent of donations, which came from Anchorage, Queensland, Los Angeles and Hong Kong as well as the UK.