The declarer took an interesting line on this week’s hand, hoping to dupe inexperienced defenders. It did not go well for him . . .

Bidding

Dealer: East

N/S Game

North East South West — NB 1NT NB 3NT

West led Q♠. If the suit splits 4-3, there is no problem. With A♦ out, and no way of knowing who held it, declarer decided against the usual play to guard against the 5-2 split — ducking A♠ for one round — and won A♠, hoping to block East’s presumed doubleton K♠. After all, declarer reasoned, what do inexperienced defenders know about unblocking? East promptly jettisoned K♠!

Honour leads against a NT contract promise three involved cards: here, either ♠QJ10, or ♠QJ9. Whichever West held, East knew it was essential to leave herself with a low spade. When she won A♦ and returned 4♠, West would pick up all the spades.

Declarer eyed East’s K♠, and decided to try to prevail without losing A♦. At trick 2, he led 10♣ and, when East played low, he ran it. West won Q♣ and stopped to think. If she now leads J♠ — as South hoped — the defence is finished. But West knew what was afoot, and decided to try to find East’s likely entry. 10♥ was the wrong guess, but declarer had only eight tricks and the moment he played a diamond, East hopped up with A♦ and led through the spade.

A deep sigh emanated from the South seat. A simple hold-up would have succeeded all along . . .