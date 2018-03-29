Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Issei Kato/Reuters

Banzai bash Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democratic party, shouts Banzai as he raises his hands with other members during the annual party convention in Tokyo

© Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty

Polling positions Egyptians dance and celebrate outside a polling station in the al-Omraniya neighbourhood in the capital Cairo on the first day of three voting days in the 2018 presidential elections More photographs here

© AFP

Cheeky monkey An Indian artist is dressed up as the Hindu deity Hanuman, who is the monkey God in Hindu mythology marking the Rama Navami festival in Bangalore

© Rich Pedroncelli/AP

In mourning Sequita Thompson talks to the media about the killing of her grandson, Stephon Clark, in Sacramento. The unarmed man was shot by police responding to a call about a person smashing car windows. She was supported by Clark’s uncle, Curtis Gordon, left, and attorney Ben Crump, right

© Anadolu Agency/Getty

Damascus damage Footage captured by a drone shows damaged structures in Arbin town in the Syrian capital Damascus. Syria has been under siege from the Assad regime since 2011

© KCNA/EPA

Tea with Xi North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on a visit to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Fancy footwork Competitors take part in day three of the World Irish Dancing Championships in Glasgow, Scotland

© LightRocket/Pacific Press/Getty

Call to disarm Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, the scene of a mass shooting in February, are joined by more than 800,000 people in a protest demanding stricter US gun laws

© Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images

Sunday best A penitent puts a capirote on to a young penitent’s head on their way to church during the “La Paz” brotherhood Palm Sunday procession during the Holy Week in Seville, Spain

© AFP/Getty

Puigdemont protest Demonstrators scuffle with riot police near the central government offices in Barcelona after Catalonia’s deposed leader was arrested. Carles Puigdemont appeared before a German court five months after he went into self-imposed exile in Belgium over his failed bid to break the region away from Spain

© Reuters

Fall from grace Disgraced Australian cricket captain Steve Smith reacts at Sydney International Airport during a press conference following the cricket cheating scandal

© Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty

Little and large A visitor poses for photographs beside a 3D painting on display at the Museum of Illusions in Los Angeles, California