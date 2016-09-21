Bahamas leak shines spotlight on Neelie Kroes

Links between business and Brussels came under the spotlight again on Wednesday as it emerged that Neelie Kroes, a former European commissioner, omitted to declare a directorship in a Bahamas company while she served as Europe’s competition enforcer.

The disclosure came in a leak of some 1.3m files from the Bahamas corporate registry to Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, published on Wednesday through the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The documents reveal that Mrs Kroes, a Dutch politician turned businesswoman, participated in an unsuccessful United Arab Emirates backed bid to buy assets of Enron shortly before the collapse of the energy group. According to the records, she remained a director of the company created for the venture — Mint Holding Limited — between 2000 and 2009.

This directorship was not included in Mrs Kroes’ disclosure of interests before becoming EU competition commissioner in 2004 — a declaration that included details of previous involvement with ​some 60 companies. The code of conduct for commissioners states: “Commissioners may not engage in any other professional activity, whether gainful or not.”

Mrs Kroes’ lawyer told the Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad that the former commissioner “agrees that formally she should have declared this directorship”. Mrs Kroes believed that Mint holdings had been liquidated in 2002, before she took up her position in Brussels. It never became operational as a company and she drew no income from it.

She has informed Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, about the “oversight” in her declarations. “She will take full responsibility for it,” her lawyer said.

The revelations come at a sensitive moment for the commission, which is still grappling with a public outcry over the decision by its former president, José Manuel Barroso, to take a position with Goldman Sachs.

Mr Juncker removed certain privileges from Mr Barroso and referred the matter to an ethics committee — a move Mr Barroso described as “discriminatory” and “inconsistent with decisions taken in respect of other former members of the commission”.

Mrs Kroes, who served with Mr Barroso, is a paid adviser to Bank of America and Uber. In a rare step for a former competition commissioner, Mrs Kroes recently criticised the commission’s order for Ireland to recoup €13bn in back taxes from Apple as “fundamentally unfair”.

The gaps in Mrs Kroes’ declaration of interest pose a dilemma for Mr Juncker, who has himself faced criticism for his stewardship of Luxembourg when it became a low-tax haven for US multinationals during his premiership.

The main sanction available to Mr Juncker is to strip former commissioners of their pensions. Such a serious punishment for misconduct would require the approval of a European court.

When appointed to the competition brief in Brussels, critics railed against Mrs Kroes’ strong ties to business, claiming it might blunt her determination to enforce antitrust rules. Through her stint at competition, however, Mrs Kroes earned the nickname “Steely Neelie” after tackling big corporate champions such as Microsoft.