China has offered “a few hundred million dollars” in lending to Sri Lanka to help alleviate a shortage of essential goods, Wall Street investors got spooked by an earnings warning from Snap, and the FT traced a massive European bank sell-off to one fund manager. Plus, Colombia looks ready to elect a former guerilla turned economist as its next president.

Mentioned in this podcast:

China will help us weather financial crisis, says Sri Lanka’s prime minister

US stocks fall on fears of slowing growth

Capital Group’s European bank sell-off was driven by single fund manager

How the Colombia election could change Latin America

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.