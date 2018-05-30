When Martin Sorrell left the advertising group WPP last month after 33 years in charge, he signed off his departure note to employees with the words “Back to the Future”.

He was not kidding. With the ink on his farewell statement barely dry, Sir Martin has returned to the public markets via a reverse takeover of Derriston Capital, a cash shell. He is injecting £40m of his own funds into the venture, which has been renamed S4 Capital, and has raised an additional £11m from a group of shareholders that includes Jacob Rothschild, chairman of RIT Capital Partners.

The speed of his return caught some former colleagues and analysts by surprise. “Most people thought he would come back,” said Thomas Singlehurst, a media analyst at Citi. “They just didn’t think it would be within six weeks.”

Sir Martin did not have a non-compete agreement with WPP. The statement released to announce the new venture on Wednesday morning gave the impression he would be building a company that sounded a lot like it.

S4 would be a “multinational communication services business focused on growth”, Sir Martin said, adding that there were “significant opportunities for development in technology, data and content”.

It is a template long-time Sorrell watchers will remember from the early days of WPP, which made wire shopping baskets until Sir Martin acquired it in the late 1980s and used to build a global advertising and marketing powerhouse through canny dealmaking, buying groups such as J Walter Thompson and Ogilvy & Mather.

But the circumstances this time round are rather different — not least because WPP shareholders still do not why he left the company he ran for more than three decades. He quit following a board investigation into an unspecified allegation of “personal misconduct”, which he denies.

Shareholders have not been given any more information, which has raised some hackles: Glass Lewis, the shareholder advisory firm, has called on WPP investors to vote against the company’s pay report at its annual meeting next month. “Absent further information regarding Sir Martin’s retirement, we believe shareholders are unable to determine the extent to which he should be treated as a good leaver,” it said recently.

The marketing and communications industry is also unrecognisable from the 1980s when Sir Martin began assembling WPP through acquisitions. It was a disparate industry, made up of multiple companies which were then rolled up into a handful of holding groups — including Publicis, Omnicom and Interpublic Group — in a process Sir Martin started.

John Hegarty, co-founder of advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty who now runs The Garage Soho, an early-stage investment group, said the industry had moved beyond the holding company model. Sir Martin “said it was ‘back to the future’ but this is really back to the past,” he said. “Second time around, it will be more expensive and harder to build.”

Sir John also expressed doubts about the structure of the big ad holding companies and whether it was necessarily one Sir Martin should seek to recreate. “My fear for the big groups is what they are selling is not what clients actually need,” he said.

Mr Singlehurst agreed that the advertising landscape “had changed significantly” since the early days of WPP. S4 would struggle to compete against much larger, deeper pocketed competitors, he said, pointing to the amount of money S4 has raised. Sir Martin and other shareholders have invested £51m and the company said on Wednesday that investors would “in principle, be willing to provide over £150mn of further equity funding to support S4 Capital’s acquisition plans”.

CV Martin Sorrell Born London, 1945 Education Haberdashers’ Aske’s School; Christ’s College, Cambridge; Harvard MBA Career highlights Saatchi & Saatchi, finance director, 1977-85 Took a stake in Wire and Plastic Products in 1985 and became chief executive of renamed WPP in 1986 Remuneration Received one of the biggest pay packages ever for a FTSE 100 chief executive in 2015 when he was awarded £70m Selected honours Knighthood in 2000 New Year honours list; ranked fifth in the Harvard Business Review’s 100 best-performing CEOs in the world, 2015 Interests Skiing, cricket

“It’s not a huge amount of money and it will take time to deploy capital,” said Mr Singlehurst. “The reality is it will take years before they have enough size and scale to compete toe to toe with anyone.”

The holding companies also face new competition in the form of consultancies and professional services firms, such as Deloitte and Accenture, as well as the threat posed by Facebook and Google, which dominate online advertising. “The holding companies aren’t big enough relative to the consultancies so on one level it’s extraordinary that [Sir Martin’s return] is a news item,” Mr Singlehurst said.

Others cast doubt on Sir Martin’s ability to reinvent the ad industry model after failing to revive WPP, which endured a torrid time in the final 18 months of his tenure when it was hit by lower spending by brands.

In March, Sir Martin acknowledged the magnitude of the shifting marketplace. “Somebody asked me: is it structural or is it cyclical,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s a bit of both . . . people are faced with massive change.”

Sir Martin and the two fellow board members of S4 — Paul Roy, chairman of Sky Bet, and Rupert Faure Walker, the managing director of HSBC Investment Banking — are all above retirement age. “It’s supposed to be a next generation company but they are all in their 70s,” one former colleague said.

Still, few were willing to write off a man who had such a big impact on advertising. “Sorrell divided ad land in terms of whether his impact was positive or negative but I don’t think anyone is divided on his ability to make money,” said Moray MacLennan, worldwide chief executive of M&C Saatchi. “No one would bet against him.”