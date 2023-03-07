How to financially survive a divorce
Divorce inquiries tend to peak in the first few months of a new year, so in this episode presenter Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, sources expert advice on how to manage your costs and finances through a legal separation. Listeners Jane and Tina recount their stories - and what they wished they had known at the start of the process - and Claer speaks to Brett Frankle from the law firm Withers as well as financial planner Tamsin Caine of Smart Divorce about how to ensure your finances survive a divorce.
