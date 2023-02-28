A big step for Brexit
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Shell’s top executives explored moving the company to the US, and Britain and the EU clinched a deal on Monday to settle their dispute over Northern Ireland trading rules. Plus, the FT’s Robert Armstrong explains why the dance between investors and central banks has gotten dull.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Shell explored quitting Europe and moving to the US
EU and UK strike Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
Credit: The Telegraph Rishi Sunak and Von der Leyen announce Northern Ireland Protocol deal
Download the FT Edit app here: ft.com/ftedit
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments