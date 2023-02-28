Shell’s top executives explored moving the company to the US, and Britain and the EU clinched a deal on Monday to settle their dispute over Northern Ireland trading rules. Plus, the FT’s Robert Armstrong explains why the dance between investors and central banks has gotten dull.

Shell explored quitting Europe and moving to the US

Unhedged: 2022 never ended

EU and UK strike Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Credit: The Telegraph Rishi Sunak and Von der Leyen announce Northern Ireland Protocol deal

