Mastercard CFO Martina Hund-Mejean on the commercial opportunities in data analysis; a leaked memo by HSBC executives claims that its investment banking strategy has “utterly failed”; and yet more news about the money-laundering scandal at Danske Bank. Presented by Patrick Jenkins with Hannah Murphy, Stephen Morris, Caroline Binham and Richard Milne.