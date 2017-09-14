Bank of England sends strong signal on interest rate rise

The Bank of England has issued its strongest guidance in a decade that it is poised to raise interest rates, setting the stage for a nail-biting decision at the November meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Voting seven to two against an immediate increase in interest rates at the September meeting, a majority of MPC members signalled that unless there is a sudden string of bad economic data “some withdrawal of monetary stimulus is likely to be appropriate over the coming months”.

This guidance on rates is unusual from the BoE and suggests the committee is seeking to test financial markets’ likely response to a quarter point rate rise from the current low of 0.25 per cent at the November meeting.

Economists and financial markets had expected some hawkish noises from the BoE because its suggestions in August that interest rates were likely to rise faster than financial markets and businesses expected fell on deaf ears. But the new assessment that a rate rise was likely to be needed in the next few months was much stronger than expected.

The September meeting’s minutes repeated August’s statement that all MPC members thought interest rates would need to be raised more quickly than current market expectations.

In addition, a new paragraph in the minutes noted: “A majority of MPC members judge that, if the economy continues to follow a path consistent with the prospect of a continued erosion of slack and a gradual rise in underlying inflationary pressure then, with the further lessening in the trade-off that this would imply, some withdrawal of monetary stimulus is likely to be appropriate over the coming months in order to return inflation sustainably to target”.

In its assessment of the economy, the MPC judged that the economic news pointed “if anything to a slightly stronger picture than anticipated”, indicating that a majority on the MPC thinks that the data have cleared the bar for a rate rise in the near future.

The MPC noted that inflation was likely to rise above 3 per cent in October and with unemployment at a 40-year low of 4.3 per cent the room for further non-inflationary growth was limited. It said pay growth, the Achilles heel of the UK economy, “has shown some signs of recovery, albeit remaining modest”.

The MPC’s mandate requires the committee to seek to hit a target of 2 per cent inflation and it judges that inflation is likely to exceed that target over the next three years.

The committee also warned that weak growth and squeezed household incomes were no bar to tighter monetary policy because Brexit was likely to require a painful adjustment. “Monetary policy cannot prevent either the necessary real adjustment as the UK moves towards its new international trading arrangements or the weaker real income growth that is likely to accompany that adjustment over the next few years,” the BoE said.

Two MPC members, Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty, voted for an immediate rise in interest rates to 0.5 per cent saying that rates at this level would still be “very supportive”. But the majority, including new member Dave Ramsden, the deputy governor for markets and banking, thought it “too soon” to raise rates immediately and the committee “could undertake a full assessment of recent developments and the data released over the next couple of months, in the context of its November forecast round”.