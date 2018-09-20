Kier full-year results



Is Kier the next Carillion? No, this is not blatant sensationalism. Nor search engine optimisation (as I believe the former is now called by millennials walking around with laptops balanced on their forearms). This is an email after all (unless you are reading it online later).

No, it is a serious question posed by the serious-minded business data provider Tussell. It has observed that some of the same hedge funds that anticipated the collapse of government contractor Carillion are now raising their bets against its peer . . . Kier. So ahead of this morning’s full-year results from Kier, Tussell identified three key factors that should help the business:

1. Better spread of risk — Ie. Kier is not reliant on a small group of contracts, having won 112 since 2015 to Carillion’s 23;

2. Greater customer diversification — Kier serves 71 distinct public sector buyers, compared to Carillion’s 14;

3. Better visibility of future cash flow — 65 per cent of the value of Kier's current awards runs until 2022 or beyond, whereas Carillion’s were expiring.

So, do today’s results back this up? Yes, thankfully: it seems a growing order book, planned debt reduction of £20m-£40m a year and the ‘Future Proofing Kier’ strategy are making it look less like its doomed rival by the month, if not the minute.

Key numbers:

Record construction and services order book of £10.2bn

£2.7bn construction contract awards in the year; £1.9bn services contract awards in the year

Annual free cash flow of £20m-£40m to service debt reduction in FY19; Targeting average net debt of c.£250m and a year-end net cash position for FY21.

Bottom line: Operating margin of 3.6 per cent, up from just 2.8 per cent in the first six months of its financial year; pre-tax profit up 9 per cent to £137m.

As the City expected? Largely. Revenue was exactly in line with the consensus estimate of £4.5bn, adjusted pre-tax profit just a touch below the estimate of £139m.

What was said: Chief executive Haydn Mursell said: “I am pleased to report a good set of results with all divisions performing well. We have launched the Future Proofing Kier programme which will streamline the business, thereby enabling us to deliver a more efficient service to clients, respond to changes in our markets and capitalise on growth opportunities, whilst, importantly, also accelerating the reduction of the group's net debt position.”

OQ verdict: Kier has managed to keep its order book growing while tackling its debt position and improving its typically thin margin. For a government contractor, that’s no mean feat. It suggests Kier is a much more robust business than Carillion. Now it is a question of whether the hedge funds and long-only investors are willing to believe that.

TSB executive departure

For challenger bank TSB, it has been a year of melodrama, bordering on farce, as an attempt to migrate customer data on to a new system developed by owner Sabadell resulted in an IT meltdown. For TSB customers, it has been more a Greek tragedy of frustration and railing against the gods.

But, this morning, news of the departure of its customer remediation director, after that of boss Paul Pester and others, is redolent more of Oscar Wilde: to lose one senior executive may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose four looks like carelessness.

Jonathan Hall, who has been in charge of putting things right for customers since shortly after the problems began, will leave at the end of this month, according to people briefed on his plans. News of his exit comes a fortnight after the departure of Dr Pester. Two other members of the bank’s top team are also leaving this month.

Key numbers:

150,000 complaints about the IT outage

Bottom line: TSB’s technology meltdown has so far cost the bank £176m, pushing it into a half-year loss.

As the City expected? Probably not — most will have thought the departures would end with the chief executive.

What was said: TSB said, “As we’ve said previously, our focus is on three things: mainly, completing the work of putting things right for customers; secondly, enabling the bank to achieve full functionality for our customers, including availability of all product services and the launch of a leading business banking offer; and thirdly, appointing a chief executive for the next chapter of TSB. We’ve made a couple of internal changes to help us do this.”

OQ verdict: To lose the very person in charge of putting things right for customers says it all. Chairman Richard Meddings needs to get on completing compensation payments and finding a new CEO as fast as possible.

Rio Tinto share buyback

Anglo-Australian miner Rio always said it would return cash to shareholders after disposing of coal assets. But news that $3.2bn will now be coming their way still seems to have excited the market. Shares in Rio were up as much as 3.7 per cent in early Sydney trading, following the announcement.

Key numbers:

Off-market share purchases of up to 41.2m shares worth about A$2.7bn ($1.96bn) an on-market buyback, with details on the latter to be announced once the former is completed

Bottom line: Rio has pledged to return more than $7bn to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

As the City expected? Yes and no. Investors knew that management was going to hand back the proceeds of the sale, but those in the city of Sydney seem pleasantly surprised, given the share price move.

What was said: Rio chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said: “Returning $3.2bn of coal disposal proceeds demonstrates our commitment to capital discipline and providing sector-leading shareholder returns.”

OQ verdict: As analysts at London Capital Group have suggested, the positive reaction may be recognition of just how far Rio Tinto has come. It has shored up its balance sheet and brought debt under control since the dark days of the 2008 commodity price collapse. Its shares have trebled in value over the past 10 years — and a further positive move in London is likely this morning.