Samsung profit rises despite recall fears

Samsung Electronics has confounded analysts’ fears by reporting a 5 per cent rise in quarterly profits — as strong component sales offset a costly recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 phone.

In recent weeks, the South Korean technology group has struggled to contain the fallout from the industry’s biggest handset recall, after some of the batteries in its cutting-edge smartphone caught fire, necessitating the replacement of 2.5m units.

On Wednesday, concerns rose as a replacement model of the Note 7 phone, supposedly with a battery fix, began to emit smoke on board an aircraft in the US — suggesting Samsung may not yet have found a solution to the problems.

News of the battery fires — and subsequent safety warnings from regulators and aviation authorities — came as the world’s largest mobile phone maker was staging a comeback, with brisk sales of premium smartphones in the first half after two years of falling earnings and market share.

Analysts all cut their estimates for Samsung’s third-quarter earnings following the recall announcement in early September. But on Friday Samsung said its preliminary operating profit for July-September was Won7.8tn — a 5.6 per cent increase on the same period a year ago, despite a projected 5.2 per cent drop in sales.

“Strong earnings from the semiconductor and display businesses helped offset the Note 7 recall woes,” said Kim Young-woo, an analyst at SK Securities. “Overall, the company’s growth momentum remains intact, despite the recall problem.”

Samsung’s profit guidance did not reveal the cost of the Galaxy 7 recall, as the company does not provide detailed earnings figures for each business division. However, analysts estimate that the recall will cost at about $1bn and said a substantial part of this cost was written off in the third quarter. Samsung will reveal detailed results in late October.

Analysts estimate that quarterly operating profit for the mobile division was about Won2.3tn, compared with Won4.3tn in the previous quarter.

But this downturn was offset by strong demand for next-generation memory chips and high-margin OLED panels. Analysts reckon the chip divisions’ third-quarter operating profit came in at Won3.5tn and suggested the display division had turned its performance around, thanks to increased demand for device components from rivals including Apple.

In the fourth quarter, they forecast that the group’s operating profit will rebound to about Won8.5tn. Samsung shares rose 0.65 per cent to a record high of Won1,702,000 on Friday morning, and are now up 35 per cent year-to-date.

Support for the share price may increase if Samsung accelerates moves to streamline its complex ownership structure and improve its corporate governance. This week, US activist investor Elliott Management called for a splitting up of the business and a $27bn payout to shareholders.

“Most of Elliott’s demands are reasonable and in line with what other shareholders have called for,” said Park Yoo-kyung, a director at Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management. “Samsung is a global business entity but some of its governance aspects remain very local. It will gradually have to accept most of shareholder demands.”