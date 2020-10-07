US stocks fell on Tuesday afternoon as negotiations for further aid to economy were halted
Donald Trump abruptly broke off talks with congressional Democrats on a new fiscal stimulus package until after next month’s presidential election, and economists estimate the coronavirus pandemic has put millions more workers across the developed world out of jobs than official unemployment statistics suggest. Plus, why US department store chain Macy’s is set to take a stake in Europe’s highest valued private fintech.
Trump calls off stimulus talks
https://www.ft.com/content/9f130c9c-fb1e-4d05-8864-1c8ac08c54bb
Hidden joblessness threatens economic recovery in US and Europe
https://www.ft.com/content/ec3d88dc-0dc1-4f6e-adf7-37e8f4316a22
Macy’s takes stake in Klarna as part of payment partnership
https://www.ft.com/content/c2a26072-8c45-4ce3-9249-bd5b856bbe1c
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published