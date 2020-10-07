US stocks fell on Tuesday afternoon as negotiations for further aid to economy were halted

Donald Trump abruptly broke off talks with congressional Democrats on a new fiscal stimulus package until after next month’s presidential election, and economists estimate the coronavirus pandemic has put millions more workers across the developed world out of jobs than official unemployment statistics suggest. Plus, why US department store chain Macy’s is set to take a stake in Europe’s highest valued private fintech.





Trump calls off stimulus talks

Hidden joblessness threatens economic recovery in US and Europe

Macy’s takes stake in Klarna as part of payment partnership

