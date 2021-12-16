The underside of globalisation
How states compete using cyberpower, trade and ‘human bullets’
Gideon talks to Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, about the ways in which global powers try to exert influence over others in an interconnected world. Mark Leonard is author of The Age of Unpeace: How Connectivity Causes Conflict.
