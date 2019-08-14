Aspen Pharmacare is to pay £8m after admitting it participated in anti-competitive practices, in what is the first time UK authorities have secured such a payment for the National Health Service in a pharmaceutical investigation.

Aspen’s behaviour allowed the South African company to raise prices for fludrocortisone, a life-saving drug that thousands of patients depend on, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

“The CMA launched this investigation because we consider it unacceptable for the NHS — and the taxpayers who fund it — to have to pay millions of pounds more than they should for this life-saving drug,” said Andrea Coscelli, CMA chief executive.

Fludrocortisone is a prescription-only drug used to treat Addison’s disease. The condition results in a hormonal imbalance that is controlled with life-long pharmaceutical treatment. About 8,400 people are affected in the UK, according to the NHS.

The CMA probed arrangements that the company entered into with two rivals in 2016, suspecting it paid them to stay out of the market. The resulting arrangements left Aspen free to set prices without facing any competition. Aspen approached the CMA in an attempt to resolve the case, the CMA said.

Part of the settlement with the CMA includes an admission of illegality by way of settlement on Aspen’s part, compensation of £8m without having to launch court proceedings for damages, and restoring competition. The company committed to ensuring there would be at least two suppliers of the drug in the UK.

Aspen will pay an extra fine, of up to £2.1m, if the CMA formally concludes that, in addition to its admission, the company broke the law. It can only do so if it finds that at least one of the two other companies probed in the same case also acted illegally. A spokeswoman for the CMA declined to name them.

“The commitments offered by Aspen and the settlement discussions being undertaken between the CMA and Aspen reflect the group’s willingness to address the concerns raised by competition authorities into alleged anti-competitive conduct by Aspen,” the company said in a statement. “The group remains committed to the resolution of other outstanding investigations in the interest of patients.”

It is not the first time Aspen has come under fire. In 2017, it was caught up in an EU probe into cancer drug price-fixing.

Unlike in the US, pharmaceutical companies are usually only able to enter the UK market after vigorous negotiation, which yields substantial discounts on list prices. For example, the NHS and Vertex have been involved in a tussle over the high price of its cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi, which the NHS refuses to pay for.

The UK is one of the main markets for Aspen, which had revenues of about £2.4bn in 2018. Its share price was down 5.7 per cent in Wednesday morning trade.