I know I’m off to a great start to the day if I have found time for my morning swim. I try to go for a daily swim both in winter and summer and the best place to do so is Ofelia Plads on the harbour front, which is open to the public and free. It is the perfect spot for taking a quick morning dip and has the best view of the Opera House. It is also a great place for sunbathing or going for a swim at any time of day, but in summer it does tend to get rather crowded in the afternoon.

Stine Goya at her label’s Copenhagen headquarters © Rasmus Weng Karlsen. Hair and makeup by Lasse Pedersen Goya’s offices are around the corner from her favourite coffee shop and park © Rasmus Weng Karlsen. Hair and makeup by Lasse Pedersen (2)

After my dip, I always crave coffee and there is no better place than Kafferiet. They have several locations in Copenhagen but I often go to the one on Esplanaden, just around the corner from our Stine Goya headquarters. It’s across the road from the Kastellet park, which is lovely for a walk on a sunny day.

The Cosmos ring at Griegst, who made Goya and her husband’s wedding rings © Anders Sune Berg/courtesy of Griegst The Sabine Marcelis Soap Table at Etage Projects, which showcases work by new and established designers © Studio Pim Top

Following my coffee break, I love to have a walk through the centre and visit some inspiring shops. Two that never fail to inspire me are Griegst for jewellery and cutlery and Etage Projects for interior, design and art pieces. Both are within walking distance of my home and our offices. [My husband] Thomas and I chose Griegst jewellery for our wedding rings, so their pieces will always have a special meaning to us, and their showroom and boutique are simply breathtaking — definitely worth the visit. Located on Borgergade, Etage Projects is a gallery with limited-edition work by both renowned and up-and-coming artists and designers, and it’s the best place to discover new pieces for your home.

Restaurateur’s latest Copenhagen outpost is Maupa . . . . . . where Goya likes to head for Roman-style pizza

Only a five-minute walk away from Etage Projects, on Store Kongensgade you’ll find Maupa, a recently opened pizzeria by restaurateur David Fischer. An all-time favourite restaurant of mine is David’s first one, Hos Fischer, in the Østerbro district, which specialises in delicious pasta dishes. When I heard he was opening a new pizza place, I had to try it out and it did not disappoint. You can’t reserve at Maupa, but you have more chance of getting a table at lunch, and it’s always worth the wait as they do the most tasty Roman-style pizza.

Works by contemporary Danish artist Anton Funck in an exhibition dedicated to him at V1 Gallery © Jan Søndergaard/courtesy of the artist and V1 Gallery

In the afternoon, I would head for a museum or gallery visit. My go-to is V1 Gallery in the Meatpacking District — it’s a 10-minute bike ride from the centre and always has excellently curated contemporary exhibitions from established and emerging artists. The Meatpacking District used to be an industrial zone, and it has now developed into a vibrant hotspot for art galleries, amazing restaurants and nightclubs.

‘The best wine bar in town’: Lille Blå (‘Little Blue’) . . . . . . where Goya goes to explore natural wines © Enok Holsegård (2)

Before going out for dinner, or just after work, I might make a quick stop at Lille Blå, the best wine bar in town. The name means “little blue” and the walls of this small bar are completely hued in the most beautiful, deep, electric blue, which gives it an exceptional vibe. They have a great selection of organic and natural wines from Austria, and I have discovered some of my favourite wines to date there. The staff are extremely friendly and accommodating to help you find a wine you love.

A restaurant I’ve recently discovered is Juju, a Korean eatery that is literally a few steps away from where I live. They only have a few tables, so a reservation is highly recommended. The menu consists of several sharing dishes, which is always a pleasant experience because you get to taste a lot of different things and it is a much more casual and cosy setting. The Korean fried chicken is to die for.

Cocktails at Tata in Hotel Sanders . . . . . . which is Goya’s favourite spot for drinks at the end of the day

Lastly, the ideal spot for drinks at the end of the day is Hotel Sanders. It’s just next to Kongens Nytorv and has the most intimate setting to sip on some sophisticated cocktails. Their cocktail bar Tata is a wonderful location for a cosy night with friends or a romantic date. They change the menu quite regularly but a current favourite is the Sour Lovin’, a fresh-tasting drink with gin, lemon and sage honey.

