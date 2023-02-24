On 31 January, an exhibition called In the Shadow of Mt Tam opened at Anthony Meier gallery in Mill Valley, just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. It showcases a group of international artists who all, for one reason or another, chose to live in Marin County between the ’40s and the ’70s. Some are dead, some living; all are eminent art-world names. Gordon Onslow Ford, the English surrealist; the Beirut-born painter Etel Adnan; Bruce Nauman; Jay DeFeo, who achieved renown in the seminal 1959 MoMA show Sixteen Americans. Meier’s show considers their work and that of 11 others in a specific context – a kinetic period in 20th-century American culture, against a unique natural landscape that embedded itself in their way of creating.

Point Reyes National Seashore © Rich Stapleton

Anthony Meier at his gallery in Mill Valley © Rich Stapleton

The show takes its name from nearby Mount Tamalpais, called Mount Tam by locals. Hiking paths weave across its flanks, leading over to the wind-bullied sands of Stinson Beach or down through the cool primeval silence of Muir Woods. Coyotes, mountain lions and the endangered California condor are encountered in its remoter reaches. Its 2,600ft peak is too far south to be the actual geographical centre of the county, which stretches up to Sonoma. But no one seems to contest Mount Tam’s status as Marin’s spiritual centre. To the indigenous Coast Miwok people, from whose language the name támal pájis derives, it was sacred. Intense. Energetic. Magnetic. Magic. They’re the kind of words locals readily throw out when they describe it, which probably says as much about the locals as it does the land.

Untitled, 1999, by Etel Adnan © Anthony Meier Gallery

The show is Meier’s first in his new gallery space, him recently having relocated to Marin from San Francisco’s Pacific Heights after nearly three decades. The president of the Art Dealers Association of America and a regular on the international fair circuit, Meier saw an opportunity to decamp to Mill Valley’s old Studebaker showroom when it came up for lease. While it offers more than twice the square footage of his former space, the move “was a quality-of-life issue, pure and simple”, he tells me over coffee at The Depot Café & Bookstore on Throckmorton Avenue, the city’s high street. “It’s really beautiful here; life is really good. The show, and a lot of the talent in it, is testimony to how a landscape can really take on a life in someone’s consciousness.”

Connection with the land loosens all the bolts that society and formal training tightened

Artists of all stripes are still trading urban life for Marin’s wide vistas and locals-only beaches. The county’s progressive liberalism has always played a role in its allure, as has the legacy of the 20th-century counterculture that proliferated across the Bay Area. When not ensconced at Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s City Lights Bookstore, Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and other Beat luminaries would roam or write on Mount Tam’s slopes. The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir still lives (and sometimes gigs) in Marin. Poet communities have thrived in the coastal towns of western Marin since the ’60s; countless acclaimed novelists, from Anne Lamott to Dave Eggers, have called it home.

Zio Ziegler takes in the views from Mount Tam © Rich Stapleton

“The Bay Area does have this incredible legacy of being a wild place of expression, of cultural rebellion,” says artist Zio Ziegler, when we meet at his studio high up a residential Mill Valley road. Ziegler, 35, was raised in the city by journalist parents who later founded Banana Republic. While he avoids the gentrification conversation, he admits “having friends with good jobs, who can’t live here”. He spent a year in New York and travelled to Europe for work after design school; his art, influenced by mural traditions, notably the urban-folkloric ones of San Francisco, garnered him a following among collectors and institutions. Last year, Paris-based dealer Almine Rech began representing him worldwide.

Ziegler on Mount Tamalpais’ Bolinas Ridge © Rich Stapleton

Observer of the Objective, by Zio Ziegler © Dan Bradica. Courtesy of Almine Rech

He left LA in 2019 to move home to this slightly ramshackle bungalow, not far from a trailhead that leads up onto Mount Tam. Barely a day goes by that he doesn’t go for a long mountain-bike ride on it. “Removing context altogether is an interesting thought experiment from an art-making point of view,” Ziegler says. Alone on the mountain, “the connection with the land, that grounding, loosens all of the bolts that society and cities and formal training tightened. I see more clearly all the vicissitudes of [those things] against what I guess I’d call the low frequency of this place.

“Here, I’m more readily aware of and focused on a tree that has fallen on the mountain than I am on what the new trend in painting is on the Lower East Side [of Manhattan].”

Gallerist Mariah Nielson at Lagunitas Creek © Rich Stapleton

Nature as psychic alembic: you hear variations on this theme from a lot of people in Marin, whether artist, curator, mechanic or bartender. Nature is the Marin plumb line. If you Waze your route carefully, a half-hour’s drive from San Francisco’s Union Square can get you onto near-empty two-lane roads that lead into miles of low, open, rolling hills and shadowy forest. Along the coast, cypresses bend backward and wild grass lies flat, supplicants to the offshore wind that presides here at the westernmost edge of the North American continent. The light is extraordinarily changeable: one day hard as diamonds, exquisitely pure; the next thick with fog you could almost grab handfuls of. Sometimes both, in the space of two hours.

A stool by JB Blunk in Mariah Nielson’s car © Rich Stapleton

The James Sterling exhibition at Blunk Space © Rich Stapleton

In Point Reyes Station you’ll find the Cowgirl Creamery, the West Coast’s favourite cult cheesemonger, and Point Reyes Books, which the San Francisco Chronicle called “the platonic ideal of a modern indie bookstore”. Mariah Nielson, the daughter of the late artist JB Blunk (whose work is in Meier’s exhibition), was born and raised in the town of Inverness, about five miles away. After more than 20 years in San Francisco and London, she moved back to Inverness in 2022 to focus on her father’s estate. In June 2021, she had opened a gallery, Blunk Space, in an old warehouse complex in the centre of Point Reyes Station. One of its most recent shows was of auction-calibre works by her father and Gordon Onslow Ford – friends who’d been introduced to each other by Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, which is pretty much peak Marin.

Stinson Beach seen from Bolinas Ridge © Rich Stapleton

“When I meet people who grew up here, I think, ‘You have no idea how lucky you are,’” says Barry McGee. He’s in Bolinas, which is a 20-minute drive south of Point Reyes on Highway 1. In his late teens and early 20s, McGee made an international name for himself as a graffiti artist (when I lived in San Francisco’s Mission District in the early ’90s he was a revered figure known by his tag, Twist). Within 10 years of starting out he was among the artists associated with the Mission School urban-realist movement, and creating wall-sized installations. Today he’s represented by Perrotin, and Cheim & Read in New York; of all the artists living and working here, he’s arguably the most famous.

Artist Barry McGee © Rich Stapleton

Artists are drawn to Marin’s wide vistas and locals-only beaches © Rich Stapleton

Bolinas, population 1,400, has always been a self-regulating community. Though it gets its fair share of tourists, not all the locals are welcoming, and far less so to the cashed-up city denizens who’ve inflated the housing market enormously in the past decade. The road sign indicating the turn-off from Highway 1 regularly gets stolen, and if you venture into the bar at Smiley’s (established 1851), the old-time saloon on Wharf Road, the intensity of the collective appraisal can be, to borrow from the local parlance, a little gnarly. “It’s like a secret society, almost. People dodge a lot of questions,” McGee half-jokes (though later he writes in an email: “It was so lovely chatting with you about this place I’m never supposed to talk about!”). The town is equal parts quaint and shambolic, with unchecked gardens and wood houses bleached silver by salt and sun. It’s surrounded by water on three sides, some of which is the huge, wildlife-rich Bolinas Lagoon.

Korea green, 2022, by Barry McGee © Barry McGee. Courtesy of the artist, Perrotin, and Ratio 3, San Francisco

Barry McGee on Agate Beach © Rich Stapleton

McGee grew up across the bridge in south San Francisco, and only really discovered Marin in adulthood. He surfed the coast a few times, “and I just couldn’t fathom how something like this could exist so close to the city – and it wasn’t corrupted; it was still pristine”.

Everything is alive, in a very magical way. Everything is watching you

We talk about nature: the wind (“scary”), the ocean (“not something I’m into conquering”), and the awe he still feels about “how close to it all” his life in Marin is. “For an artist, that idea and that space have enormous value. I work outside all day here. I feel free enough that I can draw, you know, plants. Anything can inspire me.” I tell him I’ve just spent a morning with Daisy Sheff at her parents’ house over in Inverness. Sheff, 26, is also a painter; she and McGee are friendly, and occasionally surf together. Over coffee she’d described to me how, the day before, a raft of sea lions had got unusually close to the line-up, and one had repeatedly attempted to hop onto her board. (When I asked her offhand which beach she and McGee surf, she had looked momentarily stricken, then laughed nervously. “Oh, I can’t really… Barry would kill me if that made it into print!”

Daisy Sheff (left) and Karen Barbour with dog Blinky in their Inverness studio © Rich Stapleton

Work by painter Daisy Sheff at her Inverness studio © Rich Stapleton

In spring 2021, Sheff had her first solo show at New York’s White Columns gallery; she’s now represented by Clearing, in Los Angeles, and the gallery took her work to Art Basel Miami in December. (“Daisy’s got some nice buzz and traction right now,” Tony Meier had said when we met.) But she elected to move home to Marin a few years ago from LA, and shares a wonky barn-studio up at the top of the family property with her mother, Karen Barbour – also an artist, who was born and raised in Marin. “Every time you come back – we call going to San Francisco ‘going over the hill’ – you are just struck by how beautiful it is,” she says.

Folkloric notions make sense up here. “I feel like everything is alive, in a very magical way. Everything is watching you,” says Clare Rojas, another Mission School artist who made her name in San Francisco and who has lived part-time in western Marin for 18 years. “The fog is a being; the wind is a personality, a force of nature. The trees are personalities, too. You get to have relationships with crows.” Rojas – whose haunting work, often imbued with mythological themes, is found in the permanent collections of New York’s MoMA and the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles – is clearly comfortable with California woo-woo, though she hails originally from Ohio. “It’s beautiful there too, but a different beauty. Marin is beauty that feels like it’s on steroids. I am mixing colours in my head all the time here,” she says. “The hills at certain times of day just stop me, and all I can think is, ‘How would I capture that? What is that colour?’ It can be an exhausting place, in an exhilarating way,” she concludes. “If that makes sense.”

Black-tailed deer in Point Reyes National Seashore © Rich Stapleton

Tired of thinking, 2021, by Clare Rojas © Phillip Maisel. Courtesy of the artist and Jessica Silverman, San Francisco

It does, once you’ve spent time here. But Marin, inevitably, is moving with the times. Mankas, a wildly wacky old lodge whose restaurant was long a cult destination, is shortly to re-open after an acquisition and major renovation by San Francisco designer Ken Fulk – a man whose style can be fairly characterised, without detracting from it at all, as the anti-Marin. Buzzy San Francisco chefs such as Brandon Jew are migrating up and over the bridge to open new venues, bringing their well-heeled clientele with them. Even Bolinas is raising its game, with a dynamic art advisor, Louisa Gloger, recently installed as executive director at its tiny museum and committed to bringing city-calibre programming to its saltbox dimensions.

The changes illustrate a newer reality in Marin: the enormous wealth generated by Big Tech, which has bestowed another identity on the county – that of being consistently among the 10 richest in the entire United States. While its southern towns have always been comfortable left-leaning enclaves, in 2022 the average house price soared to $2.1mn. Mill Valley today feels a lot like the lush San Francisco suburb it has to a degree become (albeit one with equal-opportunity cannabinoid sales).

But the landscape won’t change. Nor, once embedded, is it likely to leave you. Years after Etel Adnan returned to Paris to live, and up until her death at 91, she continued to paint from memory the view of Mount Tam from her Sausalito studio. “Once I was asked in front of a television camera: ‘Who is the most important person you ever met?’” she wrote in 1986. “I remember answering: ‘A mountain.’ I thus discovered that Tamalpais was at the very center of my being.” McGee’s take is more prosaic: “I feel a little bit cheated that I didn’t get to know about how cool this place is a lot sooner.”

In the Shadow of Mt Tam is showing at Anthony Meier gallery, 21 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley, until 17 March

This article has been amended to reflect that Barry McGee is also represented by Perrotin gallery