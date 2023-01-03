The past 12 months have not been kind to investors — but will the going get rougher or smoother in the year ahead? Presenter Claer Barrett hears from three of the FT’s most experienced investment writers who pass on tips on how to handle volatility, what’s driving change in the markets and where they think the best opportunities could lie in 2023. With Rob Armstrong, the FT’s US financial correspondent and author of the Unhedged newsletter, Stuart Kirk, the FT’s new Skin in the Game columnist, and Rosie Carr, editor of Investors Chronicle.

