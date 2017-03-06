General Motors turns its back on long history in Europe

General Motors is turning its back on its long history in Europe to return cash to shareholders, improve profitability, invest more in China and prepare for a future in which car companies transform themselves into mobility providers, General Motors executives and automotive analysts said in the wake of GM’s deal to sell lossmaking European operations to Peugeot SA.

“The Mary Barra team is reshaping General Motors with less focus on how big and how much volume and more on how profitable it is,” said Michelle Krebs, car analyst at Autotrader.com, referring to the GM chief executive’s oft-stated goal of focusing the carmaker’s investments and energy on the most profitable areas of its business.

“Clearly they are trying to get their stock price up and get more value for shareholders,” says Ms Krebs, noting that GM said it would use $2bn in proceeds from the deal to accelerate stock repurchases. “But they are also trying to position themselves for the future. Mary Barra has said it many times, the next five years will see more change than the last 50 years.”

The deal will “strengthen GM’s core business, support its continued deployment of resources to higher-return opportunities including in advanced technologies driving the future, and unlock significant value for shareholders,” the company said in a statement.

This would not immediately mean more investment in autonomous vehicles or electrification, said Ms Barra in a media call, adding “we are already investing exactly what we need to invest from an autonomous perspective and to lead in electrification”.

However, she told investors that the company would increase its focus on developing self-driving vehicles, in “putting electrification into the marketplace” with its recently launched Bolt electric vehicle and on its recently expanded fuel cell joint venture with Honda.

In March last year GM spent more than $1bn to buy Cruise, a San Francisco autonomous vehicle start-up, as it prepares to transform from a traditional carmaker to a company that provides vehicles and services to satisfy radically different future mobility demands.

That acquisition followed GM’s $500m investment, announced in January last year, in Lyft, the ride-hailing start-up, and the launch of its own car-sharing service, Maven.

In an investor presentation on Monday, GM singled out Cadillac, which the company is trying to build into a global luxury brand, as well as in China, which is now the world’s largest car market, as areas where potential returns are higher for GM than in Europe.

“Unloading its European operations greatly improves GM’s balance sheet, allowing investments in growing markets such as China and India and frees up capital for further expansion into ride and car sharing and autonomous vehicles,” said Rebecca Lindland, analyst at Kelley Blue Book.