All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which Springwatch presenter was the president of the RSPB from 2009 to 2013? In John le Carré’s Karla trilogy, which George Smiley novel comes between Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Smiley’s People? Which geographical zones lie between the tropics and the polar regions? Which actor is married to Emma Thompson? Which Radio 4 discussion programme has been presented by Michael Buerk since it began in 1990? For which 1996 film did Anthony Minghella win an Oscar for Best Director? Which number one single by All Saints was written for the 2000 film The Beach? © Morse Collection/Gado/Getty Images Which New Testament parable begins with a man being attacked on the road to Jericho (above)? Which musical features the songs “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Get Me to the Church on Time”? © Dreamstime Which British newspaper, mostly concerned with horseracing, was published from 1859 to 1998?

Click here for the answers