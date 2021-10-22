All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Into which sea does the Danube river flow?

In the book of Exodus, the fourth of the Ten Commandments is to remember what?

© Steve Stock/Alamy In which Lancashire coastal town are Fisherman’s Friend lozenges made?

Which cocktail consists of whisky and ginger wine?

Which singer — born Alecia Moore — was recently named as the most played female artist of the 21st century in Britain?

What was the surname of the 1930s American bank robber nicknamed “Pretty Boy”?

Which gemstone is associated with a 30th wedding anniversary?

In Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, what foodstuff does the White Queen offer Alice yesterday and tomorrow but never today?

Which newsreader is due to retire at the end of this year after 32 years on the same programme?