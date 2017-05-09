Taiwan’s Taiex index breaches 10,000-point mark

For the first time in two years, Taiwan’s Taiex broke above the 10,000-point mark, a level that has historically been difficult to maintain.

The country’s equities benchmark has risen above 10,000 points only a handful of times in the past few decades, previously doing so in 1997, 2000 and most recently in April 2015.

That 2015 breach was fleeting, however, as the index failed to close above 10k on either of two days during which it traded above said level.

Today’s breach came early in the trading day, rising as much as 0.7 per cent to 10,001.94 before stocks began to fall back.

The index is now down 0.2 per cent for the session at 9,917.93, with falls in energy (down 1.9 per cent), materials (down 1.5 per cent) and health care (down 1.1 per cent).

Only the information technology segment had made any real gains heading into afternoon trading, notching a rise of 0.7 per cent as semiconductor-related stocks rallied.