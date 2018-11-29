Thank you for your help!

Oil exploration was once an enterprise with glamour. "Peak oil" was feared as the moment when this natural resource would run out, leaving the world stranded without power. Now, argues John Gapper in this week's column, peak oil has come to mean the opposite: "the prospect of demand peaking in the next 20 years, and reserves being left in the ground because they are not needed."

From the rest of society's point of view, as John points out, and indeed in terms of the environment, this is a positive development — but how should the oil companies adjust to this clear and present danger? One option is to move into other energy sources. Or to transition from oil to gas, as Shell has done. But some of this transformation will be quite fundamental and might possibly make these companies more humble — as John argues, peaking demand for oil could make the oil companies "normal". They will be operating in a different world.

We asked FT readers whether British business should accept May's Brexit deal. You can read a selection of answers here. One reader, Dress Sense, says:

By all means business can welcome the withdrawal agreement which gives them more time to prepare, but be warned that they may be using that time to prepare to move business out of the UK.

Markets have a good memory for bailouts: letter from Peter Doyle, Washington, DC, US

Chris Giles is uncharacteristically blasé in concluding from a review of recent market behaviour ahead of Brexit that “the BoE has done its job in ensuring financial stability" …Instead, markets may be confident (nay, certain), based on the 2008-12 experience, that if push really comes to shove, HM Treasury will step in to backstop them in one guise or another, migrating risk on to the fiscal.

Management maxim was Lord Kelvin’s: letter from Michel Philippart, Edhec Business School, Roubaix, France

Andrew Hill quotes the dictum “What gets measured gets managed”, regretting that nobody is able to properly identify who coined it …You can trace it to William Thomson, 1st Baron Kelvin …"I often say that when you can measure what you are speaking about, and express it in numbers, you know something about it; but when you cannot measure it, when you cannot express it in numbers, your knowledge is of a meagre and unsatisfactory kind".

